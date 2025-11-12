mRNA vaccine and vaccine in total. I argue NOTHING of substance has been done since you all are in jobs. It’s all la la land. I like you and still support you but it’s all a load of horse hit from Malone’s farm.

HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH operates with pure bullshit daily! You subvert the American people. Your hire of Malone on ACIP defies logic!

Stop it man, the nation grasps the misdirection. Please remove Malone Bancel Moderna Pfizer Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine from USA and fix the childhood vaccine schedule and end the Childhood 1986 vaccine injury act and stop the eff in PREP ACT LIABILITY SHIELD by Azar in 2020, you can! You are not. Why have you failed to do this? what exactly is your job? does Cassidy have your balls so wrapped up in his hands? Do you fear him? Is it the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales who has stapled your nuts to the underside of your office desk? why have you failed! Your actions defy logic. I find you all are actually working against the American people.

You have!

I am sorry, I cannot cup your stones as those like Makary and Bhattacharya and Oz and Prasad do…I do not wash balls. For nothing. No job. Nothing. You are actually hurting POTUS Trump by your failures. You were hired to end mRNA vaccine and clean up the unsafe vaccines especially to children. You all responded with Moderna SPIKEVAX mRNA vaccine? Yet I want you to be remembered for the great man you were…please revert. Please do the right thing. Please RFK Jr., help us hang after proper courts, juries, judges examinations etc. find people linked to COVID, to OWS lockdowns, to the deadly mRNA vaccine…GUILTY of costing lives, of killing people that you know is true and they did. You know the OWS policies costed lives. Help us Sir! We know you can! Let the courts rule to hang then we will hang them. Any and all the courts say must hang. For their wrongful reckless and deadly roles.

___

