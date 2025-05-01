Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA transcription vaccines, that mRNA vaccine killed…never worked and hurt people…our military and police etc…I felt he Trump did real good and can still do great things, I still stand with him all day long but POTUS Trump, I am sorry, I am not one of your water carriers and coddlers and bobblehead sycophants…I respect you but this is wrong to say that…what you said today that the present crap damaged US economy is Biden’s was flat wrong for you have been in power 100 days and while I detest liberal politics and what Biden and Harris et al. did for those 4 years, to USA, weakened it in so many ways, you got a healthy economy and stock market and from Biden, so well, that is ridiculous what you said today. Sorry, love you POTUS Trump and want you safe, successful, huge, to do so much good for USA and I support you, have not wavered, but I am for truth and that was NOT! You misled the American people there, sorry! When you do great, I praise you, when not, I will call you out. You were quick to blame Biden and should not have. To me, it is like the 2020 elections, you won this 2024 election fair and square, and you lost 2020 fair and square, there is always stealing and mischief by both parties, but you lost 2020 because of OWS lockdowns and the pain Americans felt. The data was clear. They said that. I will argue that all day long. I worked for you then. You lost. They hobbled you and hurt you, your re-election…for sure, these evil beasts for their own agendas…e.g. Fauci and Birx and Hahn and Redfield and Azar et al, your lunatic inept COVID Task Force, they conspired against you…with CDC, NIH, FDA, WHO, HHS, media, academia…I know…it was clear…and they won, they defeated you…you lost 2020…you did good to bring it close but lockdowns hurt you Sir. Too much. One day you will need to admit that you lost that election. Fairly. I do not accept that when you win it is fair and when you lose, that they stole it…NO.

I turn on honesty and no job or money will change that.