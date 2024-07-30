She is primed to pull the race and woman card…be careful…have your response ready…and she uses it for no reason…other than to befuddle and mess with you…and then the media runs with that for a week that she ‘defeated’ you…be prepared….have your response…she is inept and incompetent and actually of low IQ…but that statement will stump any man…and she says it with derision while smiling…do not be fooled…she is about to destroy you…