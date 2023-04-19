I am strong PRO-LIFE with Willy Guardiola, a real hero and patriot fighting for the unborn! see this recent email to me and others to update you on his efforts to protect the unborn, PRO-LIFE!!
Some of the content cannot be copied but I wanted you to know Willy Guardiola and his work as an angel! and his group....
PART 1.)
** ATTENTION, PRO-LIFERS!!! FASTEN YOUR SEAT BELT BECAUSE THIS
GRUESOME ABORTION FIGHT IS JUST BEGINNING! YUP, THAT TRULY
FIESTY HORNET'S NEST THAT I HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FOR YEARS,
FINALLY HIT THE GROUND WITH A MIGHTY THUD ON JUNE 24TH, 2022 -
AND THOSE DEMONIC, PISSED OFF HORNETS CAME OUT STINGING!
ROE V. WADE WAS FINALLY REVERSED AND INSTEAD OF THE PRO-LIFERS
REJOICING AND CELEBRATING, IT'S THE DAMN DEMONIC DEMOCRAT
PRO-ABORTION CRAZIES WHO STOLE THAT VICTORY FROM US AND ARE
THE ONES WHO ARE BEING PRO-ACTIVE AND VERY AGGRESSIVE!!
THAT IS HOW THE DESPICABLE DEMS WON THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS!
NOW, THE "6 WEEK HEARTBEAT ABORTION BAN" HAS BEEN SIGNED IN
FLORIDA BY GOVERNOR DeSANTIS THIS PAST WEEKEND - AND THE LEFT
WING LIBERAL LOONEYS ARE GOING ABSOLUTELY BALLISTIC, FOLKS!!!
AND, IT'S NOT EVEN FLORIDA LAW, YET!!!
Please read this coverage from Channel 25 (WPBF, ABC) and watch the short video to see
just how unhinged these "Liberal Ladies" are when it comes to the atrocity of Abortion!
This so-called Pro-abortion rally took place on Saturday on P.B. Lakes Blvd., and not many
people showed up. I think a total of 24 - with 23 screaming women and one confused man...
I chose to stay at my log home and do a zoom interview nice and calm with Channel 25 reporter,
Steve King, and make my feelings and opinions known about this "6 Week Abortion Ban" that
Governor DeSantis just signed (and hopefully will become Florida law by the end of the year).
BOTTOM LINE, JUST LIKE I SAID IN MY INTERVIEW AND HOPEFULLY, THIS
WILL BE THE PRO-LIFERS & REPUBLICAN'S MANTRA GOING FORWARD:
ABORTION IS MURDER, PERIOD!!!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND PRAYERS AS THIS IS THE MESSAGE
THAT WE ALL HAVE TO PREACH, PROMOTE AND PRAY ABOUT!! MAY GOD
WATCH OVER ALL PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES AND CONSERVATIVES AS WE
CONTINUE OUR RELENTLESS FIGHT IN PROTECTING THE UNBORN!!!
Willy Guardiola
Christian on a Mission
President of P.B.C. Right to Life League
Dozens in West Palm Beach protest against 6-week
abortion ban, pro-life advocates respond
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —
Dozens of people made their voices heard on Saturday as they protested against the new six-week abortion ban in Florida, which was signed into law this week, pending a state supreme court ruling.
Gov. DeSantis signs 6- week abortion ban
The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature on Thursday approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnanc...
A few dozen people gathered on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach to voice their opposition to the new ban. They said the ban goes against women’s rights and health care.
Some anti-abortion advocates say they support the ban but don't think it goes far enough.
Saturday’s rally was organized by the Democratic Women’s Club of Palm Beach County and coincides with the National Women’s March Day of Action.
"We need to get mad and we need to show we’re mad and this is going to change the whole country," said Ellen Baker, a board member of the Democratic Women’s Club of Palm Beach County. "I was in high school when Roe v. Wade was passed and so for me, it’s, how can we go backward? How can my grandkids have fewer rights than me?”
"We know that the people don’t want this and it’s time for the people to raise their voice and engage in more peaceful, civil disobedience,” said Kat Duesterhaus, founding member of Occupy Tally and a board member of Florida's National Organization for Women.
Organizers and demonstrators say it's not just women's rights they're fighting for, but women's health.
"I'm old enough to remember the days when abortion was illegal. I had friends with very serious repercussions as a result of abortions,” said Jeri Muoio, former mayor of West Palm Beach (2011-2019).
"We really cannot sit back and watch what’s happening to our state,” Muoio said.
"I'm out here because I’m horrified at this reversal of health care for women. I grew up in Pennsylvania, where abortion was illegal in Pennsylvania,” said Susan Foley, a former pediatrician and a demonstrator at Saturday's event. "The girls who didn’t have money, they had to die because of this.
"It's terrifying and these people don’t understand the toll it’s going to take on young women,” Foley said.
The president of the Palm Beach County Right to Life League, Willy Guardiola, says those statements are just fear tactics. He points to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration’s report that there were more than 82,000 abortions in the state last year, and he says the new six-week abortion ban doesn’t go far enough.
"It should have been in effect four years ago," Guardiola said. "I was praying to God Gov. (Ron) DeSantis would have signed it into law in his first year as governor of Florida. Four years later, now we’re just getting around to it, so I think it’s a good move toward banning abortion in the state of Florida, which is my complete mission.
"This is a human life," Guardiola said. "This is just beyond belief that this culture now, I mean the left, the liberals — have just gone off the rails. I mean killing a human being. Killing a baby.
"It’s murder. That’s the bottom line. I’m so tired of all these different talking points and all. Abortion is murder, period."
WPBF 25 News has reached out to the governor's office for a comment but so far, no response has been provided.
The new six-week abortion ban is not law yet. The Florida Supreme Court has to hear a case upholding the 15-week abortion ban and if that’s upheld, the six-week ban could go into effect as early as July.
State Rep. John Snyder (R) of Martin County provided the following statement:
"When I ran for office, I made it clear to the voters of District 86 that I would always vote to protect unborn babies as a pro-life candidate. This week, I was proud to support the ‘Heartbeat Protection Act’ as we continue to stand up for the children and families of Florida.
"This law also immediately provides additional services to support pregnant women and families."
CLICK ON TO LINK BELOW TO READ THE ENTIRE STORY AND WATCH THE VIDEO.
Yes, we must defend the unborn babies and plead the cause of the oppressed and the downtrodden!! We must faithfully do God's work and speak for those who have no voice!! One of my favorite Bible verses is from Micah 6:8 NIV, that says:
"He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.
And what does the Lord require of you?
To act justly and to love mercy
and to walk humbly with your God."
God bless you, Paul, and thank you for all that you do!! Blessings, Marcus
I became involved in the right to life movement in the early '70s, after Roe v Wade. I took part in many demonstrations in front of abortion mills, all night prayer vigils outside of those slaughterhouses, attended annual Marches for Life in D.C., and Maryland and National Right to Life conventions.
I was honored to meet and to know some of the bravest pro-life activists, like Joan Andrews, who was jailed multiple times for peaceful protest and trespass, such as handcuffing herself to an abortion table so that no abortions could proceed that day (or at least until the police hauled her away). She refused to obey court orders to cease her protests and was given a very long jail sentence, and prominent people worldwide spoke out on her behalf, including Mother Teresa, who I was also blessed to meet one-on-one at the 1985 National Right to Life Convention. There have been so many prolife heroes.
It was a long 50 years, praying for Roe to be overturned, and a joyful day when it finally happened. But the devil never sleeps, and his minions will continue to serve him. Molech remains a ravenous beast, and his eager servants will continue to work to feed him. Thank God for the great people who will never stop fighting to defend the preborn, God's most innocent children. Never stop praying, never stop hoping, and never doubt that God wins in the end.