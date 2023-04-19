Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Marcus Wheeler, MD
Apr 19, 2023

Yes, we must defend the unborn babies and plead the cause of the oppressed and the downtrodden!! We must faithfully do God's work and speak for those who have no voice!! One of my favorite Bible verses is from Micah 6:8 NIV, that says:

"He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.

And what does the Lord require of you?

To act justly and to love mercy

and to walk humbly with your God."

God bless you, Paul, and thank you for all that you do!! Blessings, Marcus

Ninsuna
Apr 19, 2023

I became involved in the right to life movement in the early '70s, after Roe v Wade. I took part in many demonstrations in front of abortion mills, all night prayer vigils outside of those slaughterhouses, attended annual Marches for Life in D.C., and Maryland and National Right to Life conventions.

I was honored to meet and to know some of the bravest pro-life activists, like Joan Andrews, who was jailed multiple times for peaceful protest and trespass, such as handcuffing herself to an abortion table so that no abortions could proceed that day (or at least until the police hauled her away). She refused to obey court orders to cease her protests and was given a very long jail sentence, and prominent people worldwide spoke out on her behalf, including Mother Teresa, who I was also blessed to meet one-on-one at the 1985 National Right to Life Convention. There have been so many prolife heroes.

It was a long 50 years, praying for Roe to be overturned, and a joyful day when it finally happened. But the devil never sleeps, and his minions will continue to serve him. Molech remains a ravenous beast, and his eager servants will continue to work to feed him. Thank God for the great people who will never stop fighting to defend the preborn, God's most innocent children. Never stop praying, never stop hoping, and never doubt that God wins in the end.

