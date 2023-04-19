PART 1.)

** ATTENTION, PRO-LIFERS!!! FASTEN YOUR SEAT BELT BECAUSE THIS

GRUESOME ABORTION FIGHT IS JUST BEGINNING! YUP, THAT TRULY

FIESTY HORNET'S NEST THAT I HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FOR YEARS,

FINALLY HIT THE GROUND WITH A MIGHTY THUD ON JUNE 24TH, 2022 -

AND THOSE DEMONIC, PISSED OFF HORNETS CAME OUT STINGING!

ROE V. WADE WAS FINALLY REVERSED AND INSTEAD OF THE PRO-LIFERS

REJOICING AND CELEBRATING, IT'S THE DAMN DEMONIC DEMOCRAT

PRO-ABORTION CRAZIES WHO STOLE THAT VICTORY FROM US AND ARE

THE ONES WHO ARE BEING PRO-ACTIVE AND VERY AGGRESSIVE!!

THAT IS HOW THE DESPICABLE DEMS WON THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS!

NOW, THE "6 WEEK HEARTBEAT ABORTION BAN" HAS BEEN SIGNED IN

FLORIDA BY GOVERNOR DeSANTIS THIS PAST WEEKEND - AND THE LEFT

WING LIBERAL LOONEYS ARE GOING ABSOLUTELY BALLISTIC, FOLKS!!!

AND, IT'S NOT EVEN FLORIDA LAW, YET!!!

Dozens in West Palm Beach protest against 6-week

abortion ban, pro-life advocates respond

Please read this coverage from Channel 25 (WPBF, ABC) and watch the short video to see

just how unhinged these "Liberal Ladies" are when it comes to the atrocity of Abortion!

This so-called Pro-abortion rally took place on Saturday on P.B. Lakes Blvd., and not many

people showed up. I think a total of 24 - with 23 screaming women and one confused man...

I chose to stay at my log home and do a zoom interview nice and calm with Channel 25 reporter,

Steve King, and make my feelings and opinions known about this "6 Week Abortion Ban" that

Governor DeSantis just signed (and hopefully will become Florida law by the end of the year).

BOTTOM LINE, JUST LIKE I SAID IN MY INTERVIEW AND HOPEFULLY, THIS

WILL BE THE PRO-LIFERS & REPUBLICAN'S MANTRA GOING FORWARD:

ABORTION IS MURDER, PERIOD!!!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND PRAYERS AS THIS IS THE MESSAGE

THAT WE ALL HAVE TO PREACH, PROMOTE AND PRAY ABOUT!! MAY GOD

WATCH OVER ALL PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES AND CONSERVATIVES AS WE

CONTINUE OUR RELENTLESS FIGHT IN PROTECTING THE UNBORN!!!

Willy Guardiola

Christian on a Mission

President of P.B.C. Right to Life League

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Dozens in West Palm Beach protest against 6-week

abortion ban, pro-life advocates respond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Dozens of people made their voices heard on Saturday as they protested against the new six-week abortion ban in Florida, which was signed into law this week, pending a state supreme court ruling.

The Associated Press

The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature on Thursday approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnanc...

A few dozen people gathered on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach to voice their opposition to the new ban. They said the ban goes against women’s rights and health care.

Some anti-abortion advocates say they support the ban but don't think it goes far enough.

Saturday’s rally was organized by the Democratic Women’s Club of Palm Beach County and coincides with the National Women’s March Day of Action.

"We need to get mad and we need to show we’re mad and this is going to change the whole country," said Ellen Baker, a board member of the Democratic Women’s Club of Palm Beach County. "I was in high school when Roe v. Wade was passed and so for me, it’s, how can we go backward? How can my grandkids have fewer rights than me?”

"We know that the people don’t want this and it’s time for the people to raise their voice and engage in more peaceful, civil disobedience,” said Kat Duesterhaus, founding member of Occupy Tally and a board member of Florida's National Organization for Women.

Organizers and demonstrators say it's not just women's rights they're fighting for, but women's health.

"I'm old enough to remember the days when abortion was illegal. I had friends with very serious repercussions as a result of abortions,” said Jeri Muoio, former mayor of West Palm Beach (2011-2019).

"We really cannot sit back and watch what’s happening to our state,” Muoio said.

"I'm out here because I’m horrified at this reversal of health care for women. I grew up in Pennsylvania, where abortion was illegal in Pennsylvania,” said Susan Foley, a former pediatrician and a demonstrator at Saturday's event. "The girls who didn’t have money, they had to die because of this.

"It's terrifying and these people don’t understand the toll it’s going to take on young women,” Foley said.

The president of the Palm Beach County Right to Life League, Willy Guardiola, says those statements are just fear tactics. He points to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration’s report that there were more than 82,000 abortions in the state last year, and he says the new six-week abortion ban doesn’t go far enough.

"It should have been in effect four years ago," Guardiola said. "I was praying to God Gov. (Ron) DeSantis would have signed it into law in his first year as governor of Florida. Four years later, now we’re just getting around to it, so I think it’s a good move toward banning abortion in the state of Florida, which is my complete mission.

"This is a human life," Guardiola said. "This is just beyond belief that this culture now, I mean the left, the liberals — have just gone off the rails. I mean killing a human being. Killing a baby.

"It’s murder. That’s the bottom line. I’m so tired of all these different talking points and all. Abortion is murder, period."

WPBF 25 News has reached out to the governor's office for a comment but so far, no response has been provided.

The new six-week abortion ban is not law yet. The Florida Supreme Court has to hear a case upholding the 15-week abortion ban and if that’s upheld, the six-week ban could go into effect as early as July.

State Rep. John Snyder (R) of Martin County provided the following statement: