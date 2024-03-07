him in the media…I stand by him and will fight to get him back at 1600 but if I ever find out that he is not what I think he is and he did wrong in COVID, if we learn its lies, I will turn on him…I will showcase the wrong and ensure he is accountable politically…I want no job, no money, all in DC and government are thieves and crooks, evil bitches…they belong there with the DC media, fecal animals….I stand with 45 and will stand by him and all I have seen and know about him makes me respect him as our best option…look at the morons on deck…he is the best shot we have to fix things…imperfect as he is…he must come clean on COVID deadly response and the deadly mRNA vaccine. It is past time. He has to clean that up, no more praising lockdowns or mRNA technology vaccine.

Show me a democrat or republican or independent who checks all the boxes Trump does PLUS one, I will strongly consider voting for them…until then, he is the one!