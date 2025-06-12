But Jay Bhattacharya has taken a bold step here and I applaud him for in reality all, most of the medical and academic journal publishing is fraud and false and wrong; I am a research methodologist by training (among the few in the world and by the best institution for this globally, the seat of EBM when it works) and I review LANCET, JAMA, NEJM, JCE and journals that ask me to review the statistics and research methods to approve or not to publish (with other blinded reviewers WHEN it works as it is supposed to work; note since I am a COVID and OWS and mRNA critic I have gotten no requests the last couple of years ha ha ha); so hat tip to Jay! I know him, like him, broke bread with he and family, did stages together, work, wrote published work together, but I am not happy with his leadership at NIH for he and they at CDC and FDA and HHS are tinkering on the edges and I am damn tired of ‘Paul, wait they are playing 5 d chess, or it is coming, takes time’…I say bull shit, I say they are blocking, I say their real job is to maintain and advance mRNA (Breggin is 100% correct) and I must be proven wrong for me to say otherwise. Other than that, good work on this Jay! Blessings to you! And beautiful family! Jay was born in Calcutta (Kolkata) India and so was my youngest daughter, the princess…so have a bond! I spent time there as I did in Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Turkey etc. on international disease prevention work etc. on infectious diseases, especially in low and middle income nations, tuberculosis (TB), MDR-TB, STDs, behavioral risk factor mitigation strategies globally, across time for the Canadian government, US, and WHO Geneva, Europe and PAHO. Jay is a good man, just that IMO he is being used for a blocking agenda…I am hoping he rises out of it and does what he knows is right. Smart, principled man. Love the guy. But I can say when he is wrong and he is on mRNA…when Makary is wrong and IMO he must be fired, there are better leaders for that key FDA role…I like him, but he is weak for that role that is key and so wounded across the last decades…and we can respect each other.

RFK Jr. I think remains the one I have hope in. Some of his actions IMO fall shot and are wrong yet some are good…he did not need to give us ‘first steps’…he just needed to act. I support him and hold out hope that the ‘real slim shady Bobby Jr. comes back’…not the imposter chained and shackled by Susie and Trump’s orbit. Trump is being undercut and misguided again, and I cannot think he is that clueless. So I am hoping all the wrongs of COVID, the OWS, the mRNA vaccine etc. are redressed by Trump soon e.g. ending LIABILITY PROTECTION shield under PREP 2005, victim compensation fund, prosecution of all, including medical doctors who did wrong in COVID, all in his prior COVID Task Force that conspired against him, all in his past administration and Biden’s who worked to topple him with the fraud COVID and now in his present administration.

I have realized that MAGA is as deranged as the leftist socialist democrats…there is TDS and nuttiness both sides and MAGA can even be more deranged…I have left MAGA…not even baby MAGA…it is one thing to say you support something but an entirely different thing to sit by silently grinning happy while wrong is being done.

I am for real law and order, to save lives, do what is right, not those special interests cultists up in Trump’s ass in Palm Beach, BOTOXED out with fat lips and buts and face lifts and super tanned…looks like idiots, all of them…an inept clueless FOX crew…my view is if Trump is successful and wins, the nation wins and the world is a better place…so that’s the focus…to help him win for we cannot afford him to lose or to damage him…we will be defeating ourselves. Our role is to rally around a POTUS and help them be successful, regardless of party once elections are done. The POTUS is Trump so we do not undercut him, we help him. Support him. Pray for his success and safety. Presently I think a lot of madness is happening around him.

‘NIH Director Gives More Details On New Government Medical Journal

“A scientific journal put out by the NIH, a high-profile journal will then make publishing replication work a high-profile scientific, high-prestige scientific activity,” he added later.

Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025 - 07:20 AM

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will start a new journal that will help change the culture of science, the agency’s director said in a newly released interview.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a press conference at the White House on May 12, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The NIH can stand up and will stand up a journal where these replication results can be published and made searchable in an easy way,” Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said in a four-hour podcast interview with Andrew Huberman, a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, released on June 9.

Bhattacharya said he envisions people being able to see summaries of similar papers that looked at the same questions.

“A scientific journal put out by the NIH, a high-profile journal will then make publishing replication work a high-profile scientific, high-prestige scientific activity,” he added later.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in May that federal scientists would likely be told to stop publishing in medical journals and, if that happened, the NIH would launch journals that would publish the scientists’ research.

Kennedy said that the existing journals have problems such as not publishing all of the data that underpins studies, while Bhattacharya said the journals will not publish replication research. Both officials have said they want the government to devote resources to replication, with Kennedy estimating that 20 percent of the NIH budget be designated for that purpose.

Replication is the process of taking a study, repeating it, and seeing if the results are the same.

While some scientists conduct meta-analyses, or studies that sum up existing literature on a topic—which could be considered a form of replication—“it’s really difficult to make a career out of doing replication work as a general matter,” Bhattacharya said in the podcast.

Scientists cannot at present earn large grants from the NIH for such work, which means the scientists cannot receive tenure at a top university, he said. That dissuades young scientists from focusing on replication work.

“We don’t reward it. The NIH doesn’t reward it,” Bhattacharya said. “That will change.”

The new journal will also publish negative results, or when scientists try to replicate a study and fail.

Emphasizing replication will make scientific literature more reliable, according to Bhattacharya, including for drug discovery and individual behavior, and will change the culture of science so that it “rewards truth ... rather than influence,” he added later.

Huberman, a neuroscientist, said that he welcomed the new journal and the focus on replication. “Everything you’re saying is very reassuring, and should be reassuring to people,” he said. “It’s music to my ears, frankly.”

The interview was released the same day some NIH employees signed a declaration that called cuts to NIH grants harmful and urged Bhattacharya to restore them. The NIH has terminated more than 2,000 grants totaling some $9.5 billion, as well as $2.6 billion in contracts, the employees said. The Trump administration is also proposing a smaller budget for the NIH in the next fiscal year.

Huberman noted that some grants that were labeled as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were cut and questioned Bhattacharya on whether the cuts included grants with the word transgenic. Bhattacharya said that there’s been an appeal process set up and researchers whose grants should not have been cut can file with the government. Some grants that were cut have been restored.

The NIH director said that it’s important to carry out research on vulnerable populations, and there are legitimate scientific questions where race or sex matters, such as breast cancer.

“The NIH absolutely supports that kind of research still despite all of the changes,” he said.

Bhattacharya also said that DEI is centered on the idea that structural racism is primarily responsible for the health outcomes of minorities and that he could not think of a scientific experiment that would in principle falsify that idea. Researchers who want to conduct studies based on the idea will not receive funding, he indicated.

“Let’s focus on the mission,” Bhattacharya said. “The mission is how do we advance, how do we make investments in research that advance the health and longevity of the American people ... I don’t believe there’s any place for this sort of race essentialism in it.”’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.