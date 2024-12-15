I as a medical doctor can make way more money the MORE sick I make you...that is the dictum, that is the plan & approach by medical doctors & the medical system; listen to Dr. Scott Jensen
this is why alternative health models are desperately needed, the present allopathic medicine model is broken, fraud, corrupted etc. deadly! if you touch the ER door, your 28-day mortality rises 40%
___
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Correct you are, Dr. A - sadly so. Long ago I realized a frightening, awful truth - "as a whole, the medical industry in the US had 'perfected' the exploitation of its patients."
There were systems to maximize patient throughput, now seen as "units-per-hour". Unnecessary procedures, pills, and jabs. Working hand-in-hand with Big Pharma & Tech, instead of with the human patient. Money replaced human interaction. ALL of these things were easily "justified".
Of course, there remained (relatively) a few doctors that were worthy of the title. But the vast majority were in it for the $$$. Money was priority # 1, the patient became a 'cash cow'.
Then came the MommaGrande of them all - when "doctors" sided with the covid criminals to jab every man, woman and child with an untested, unsafe, ineffective, and lethal brew.
The exact number of victims worldwide will probably never be known, but it is easily in the tens of millions. And, yes, those were "doctors" that helped to push the deadly juice, all for $$$.
I have some very fond memories of *real* doctors from the 1960's and 1970's, for another time.
No question, the folks that avoided hospitals during CV19 fared much better than those that were treated with the NIH protocol. Hospitals are complicit in the deaths caused by the treatment. No way they didn’t know what they were doing. Federal money drove the train.