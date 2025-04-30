Her tragic life started while working at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. As a teenage spa attendant. The end began there. Bill Barr failed us.

Why has the FBI and Justice Department failed to release what we want to know? They themselves said that Biden et al. was covering it up now they do same…why? We want the full list. We know big people, connected, high level government people, rich people, elites etc. Are there.

‘The Jeffrey Epstein victim that just “committed suicide” said on national television “I was trafficked to Prince Andrew” Virginia Roberts Giuffre “I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said you're going to meet a prince today.’

Do you think she killed herself?