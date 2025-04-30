I believe Virginia Roberts Giuffre didn’t commit suicide; she said she would NEVER kill herself & if she died it was because people are SILENCING her; will we ever learn who was involved in Epstein
and his world? who the pedophiles are/were? those in high society, rich people, congress, senate? will truth ever come out? will we know who killed her? will we know who killed Epstein to silence?
Her tragic life started while working at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. As a teenage spa attendant. The end began there. Bill Barr failed us.
Why has the FBI and Justice Department failed to release what we want to know? They themselves said that Biden et al. was covering it up now they do same…why? We want the full list. We know big people, connected, high level government people, rich people, elites etc. Are there.
‘The Jeffrey Epstein victim that just “committed suicide” said on national television “I was trafficked to Prince Andrew” Virginia Roberts Giuffre “I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said you're going to meet a prince today.’
Do you think she killed herself?
The NSA would know
Now, after all the MAGA ballyhoo about Pam Bondi and her integrity and promise to put a new broom through the Justice Department we find she's exactly as deceptive and ineffectual as those who preceded her....!! Mum's the word from Bondi and Patel and Trump on the continuing Epstein cover up, which now includes that of two related deaths...... This is sickening, especially after Bondi's earlier attempted snow-job when she 'released' already published Epstein files to a group of gullible internet influencers! How long before this farce ends....!!??