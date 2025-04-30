Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

San
42m

The NSA would know

Glenn Law
Glenn Law
1m

Now, after all the MAGA ballyhoo about Pam Bondi and her integrity and promise to put a new broom through the Justice Department we find she's exactly as deceptive and ineffectual as those who preceded her....!! Mum's the word from Bondi and Patel and Trump on the continuing Epstein cover up, which now includes that of two related deaths...... This is sickening, especially after Bondi's earlier attempted snow-job when she 'released' already published Epstein files to a group of gullible internet influencers! How long before this farce ends....!!??

