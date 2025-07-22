Do you not see in this one photo these people are laughing at us saying between themselves “look at them stupid idiotic public, so stupid buying the shit we are saying, ha ha ha”…

I do feel for POTUS Trump for I do think he is and was hoping they would pull him out of the jam he is in. He let them in, conned too, so now he is trapped by them. Read my white spaces. I stand with Trump re what they did to him in the lies and con of the PCR created fake non-pandemic…I know he was lied to and misled. He can still stand up and fix this, reverse LIABILITY Protection under PREP, set a victim compensation fund for those harmed by lockdowns, vaccine, get us justice, end the mRNA shots dead cold etc. He can. In me, I hold out hope, I think he knows how much he was deceived and is searching for a way out. I think the role of the appointees are to destroy Trump. Hang it all on him. You just wait and see.

So, let us assume I am insane, so how about it? wager me. I say ZERO, nothing will be done, as we see, just pie in the sky, and mRNA vaccines are here to stay and will replace all vaccines. chicken and egg…all.

I hope you will be right, and I am wrong. I say NOTHING will be done, mRNA vaccine by Moderna, Pfizer et al. will still be on market, COVID shots will still be on vaccine schedules, will still be on market, children will still be getting it, no studies will be done for they can’t be, and all we would have had was 4 years of round about BS games…like Term One, I do not blame Trump, no he is kind of a victim and a trapped one for he cannot get out of the trap else he will be in legal jeopardy for the harms if he speaks the truth about OWS and the vaccines, for they conned him into bringing OWS lockdowns that killed and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine that failed and kills and still has not been proven safe or effective with proper RCT comparative placebo controlled blinded properly powered, proper follow up duration, proper event number, no selective reporting, no data loss, proper patient important outcomes, no stopping for benefit etc. All the methodological MUST HAVES…none of it.

So, I say POTUS Trump must go big or do not go, but his legacy will be the deaths from OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine, so it is up to him now….as would RFK Jr.’s. RFK Jr. took a massive legacy and now is destroying it with silence, let us face it, they bought his silence in our face….the moment not one mention of COVID or deadly lockdowns or deadly Malone mRNA vaccines at the RNC convention, I knew the fix was in…I got to hand it to Wiles…and games as HHS head. Now we will be treated to ‘vacations’ and stories and explanations and spin and ‘I did not know’…

Simple, in 4 years the same situation we face today will be the same then. No change. Why? It is all a con game. You ‘hope’ for you ‘trust’ but these people are out for money and power and control and more money and cocktails and wine and cheese. That is a measure of success to them. And MAHA…which IMO is now grift and graft. Started well and I hope RFK Jr. takes back control of it, for the persons he put to handle it are grifting and the public is seeing it now. RFK Jr. should know he has an opportunity of a life time.

I stand in support of RFK Jr., I do. I think we may well be surprised so I will wait. At this time the score card is an F++.

All of them. Placeholder duplicity.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.