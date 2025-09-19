Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4m

Yes, BLM and CAIR next.

Antifa IS an organized terrorist group. And not just domestic. They have chapters in other countries as well, like Germany and Italy. Is this why EIGHT populist conservative candidates there have been murdered recently?

Funded secretively by Soros and his son through NGO's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture