Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Donald Trump threatened to bomb a key US ally in the Middle East if they don't 'behave' while responding to a question about who will control the Strait of Hormuz.

A reporter asked Trump at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday whether he was comfortable with Oman, a longtime US ally helping broker an end to the Iran war, jointly controlling the oil passageway with Tehran.

'The strait will be open to everybody,' Trump said before being asked who would control it. 'Nobody is going to control it...We will watch over it.' Trump then turned his attention back to Oman, threatening to attack the country.

'Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that. They'll be fine,' Trump added.

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Marius
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There is no fucking virus, there never was. It's a psyop, designed to push people into compliance with additional security measures and poisonous 'vaccines'.

And you're actively supporting that shit..

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