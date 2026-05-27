All we need is to close all travel into US from potentially affected nations, complete, and implement acute contact tracing and surveillance and isolation of anyone with symptoms, exposed, or contacts. Use proper disinfectant procedures etc. but this is a non issue once we close travel etc. They are trying to make EBOLA or whatever this is, a new fear pandemic. Turn it off. Turn off CNN and FOX morons.

‘ Trump to ship potentially sick Americans to foreign country’

If you are American and abroad and travelled and got exposed then you must get treatment not on US soil. In the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan and I would include Kenya. I would broaden the nations in terms of direct or indirect entry. To US. At least 45 days.

But remember, lots of this is fake and fraud. We got to get these lying bastards to prove to us. Alike H1NI swine flu, flu pandemic, COVID SARS-2 etc. All of it is fraud. I am beginning to agree with Yeadon as to respiratory transfer…I can agree with contaminated surfaces and contact as source. Skin to skin, bodily fluids. Also common source point source exposures.

‘The Trump administration has decided to send Americans who may have contracted Ebola to Kenya instead of monitoring their health and treating them as needed in the U.S.

That plan, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, comes nearly two weeks after the announcement of an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 200 people have died in just 11 days. The Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Centers for Disease Control, experts say, worsened the situation in the developing African country.’

The administration’s tactic of keeping potentially infected Americans out of the country follows its move to prevent certain foreigners from entering due to the outbreak.

Last week, the administration invoked Title 42 to bar entry to immigrants and legal permanent residents who had been in either the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous three weeks. Title 42 is the same public health law used during COVID-19 to restrict migrant border crossings from Mexico into the U.S.

The administration’s tactic of keeping potentially infected Americans out of the country follows its move to prevent certain foreigners from entering due to the outbreak.

Last week, the administration invoked Title 42 to bar entry to immigrants and legal permanent residents who had been in either the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous three weeks. Title 42 is the same public health law used during COVID-19 to restrict migrant border crossings from Mexico into the U.S.’

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