"I can breathe in a small town, will live and die in a small town, probably die in a small town"...this Mellencamp song always stayed with me...I loved his music growing up...long live John Cougar
"Try That In A Small Town" Jason Aldean
Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store
Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you're tough
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Got a gun that my granddad gave me
They say one day they're gonna round up
Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Full of good ol' boys, raised up right
If you're looking for a fight
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Ooh-ooh
Try that in a small town
Thank you, Doctor, for posting this beautiful video! In this turbulent, upside-down world, it is so refreshing to see those images and hear those lyrics of, yes, much more sane, happier times!!!
Keep up your great work! Help us to focus on what needs to be addressed and not be overlooked or censored!