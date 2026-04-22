Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
2h

Now you are trusting the Atlantic? Truly you are not doing your due diligence.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dawn Henson's avatar
Dawn Henson
2h

So you think it’s a good idea to gossip and cause chaos without finding out if this is true. You’re just as bad as the MSM.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture