‘On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.’

‘Some of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety. An FBI director is expected to be available and focused on his job—especially when the nation is at war with a state sponsor of terrorism. Current and former officials told me that they have long worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack while Patel is in office, and they said that their apprehension has increased significantly in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. “That’s what keeps me up at night,” one official said.’

how could you have this reporting to come out, when the media is not shifting, willing to go to court even, that the FBI Director is often MIA, cannot be found, is often intoxicated on the job, often cannot wake up on the job…and we get silence from White House and POTUS Trump? as if the story is not real and we will just pretend it does not exist? This is unacceptable and POTUS Trump has to at least suspend him until this is cleared up. If any of it is true he must be fired and if not then he retains his job…but FBI now is saying they FEAR for the public’s safety with him on the job in that they are unsure he can lead the agency in the event God forbid a real crisis happens nationally.

If this was a smear job, then he should ensure his name is cleared legally et al. and he be compensated but if this is 1% true, he must be out of a job. This is unacceptable.

I know of FOX news nepotism and inept clueless showboat hires that we have seen, making this Trump 2.0 cabinet one of the least ever qualified to hold the positions, yet this is dangerous and risks the reputations and lives of good people at FBI, the decent career FBI officers, the public servants who do not have to drink on the job and risk people’s lives in aberrant decision-making. Look it, this guy seems to be what we call a functional drunk, like Hegseth at SECDEF, a dry-drunk…There is no room for error here POTUS Trump and you must suspend Patel…until you clear this up…the reports are too serious and troubling to pretend does not exist…there may be real fire from this smoke…it will make you look very good. Take leadership. Very much the leader you are and that you seek the very best for the nation.

Over to you POTUS Trump on this Patel issue and praises to you this Wednesday April 22nd 2026, I support you that you may be successful, and that God grants you gracious mercy and safety and peace and favor and health as you face these very difficult decisions in large part by devastating decisions you, on guidance by inept stupid moronic unqualified self-serving sycophantic people (who some of them paraded with pedophile Epstein who sought to fuck under-aged little braces girls) you surround yourself with, in spite of the fact that I am dismayed by your decision making re the bombing of Iran in tandem with Israel when USA was not attacked and Iran posed no imminent threat to USA. Now we the USA totally foolish and rudderless on the world stage, having lost soldiers, for a war we had no reason to be in…I cannot defend it today and now we are in a ridiculous position of ‘endless ceasefire’ because you are trapped and we the nation see it and know it….yet all you need to do is bring our troops homes and end this and we do not understand why you would not…

where we killed 170 innocent little girls re Minab based on reports, where we have lost many of our military soldiers, a large number of military aircraft and hardware, where military weaknesses are now clear re our F-15, F-35 stealth that was breached, E-3 etc., where a seeming rag tag Middle Eastern nation military could rag doll the greatest nation and military on earth, the USA…combined with Israel and sustain 2 months of heavy bombing yet punch back at will with deadly accuracy. How come? How did you make such a devastating move 2 months ago and we were getting reports that the senior military was telling you NOT to do this. so how come? the oil? we have our own, you said so…so why do this for their oil…why not leave them alone, let the Persian people address their own regime change (brutal no doubt) and their own futures? Did we not learn from Iraq and Afghanistan? we went from ‘oh we must remove the regime’ to now we must occupy the straits of Hormuz? we are trapped, you are trapped into escalation trap and now we are into an endless ceasefire? For what? Can’t you simple safeguard our troops and bring them home and declare it over? say you won! It is ok. It is time Sir to end this. you were badly misguided, this is the greatest foreign policy military mistake ever, not even a mistake, and the sooner you withdraw our precious troops we can begin the repairs. Do not get sucked into this Sir. I want you to win. This you CANNOT.

Long live USA and the flag, our military. Make the right decision Sir.

We are checking these reports to validate broadly…

‘On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.’

‘Some of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety. An FBI director is expected to be available and focused on his job—especially when the nation is at war with a state sponsor of terrorism. Current and former officials told me that they have long worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack while Patel is in office, and they said that their apprehension has increased significantly in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. “That’s what keeps me up at night,” one official said.’

‘On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.’