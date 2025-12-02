Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dave aka Geezermann
Most of what the fake news media has been doing is straight up lying about individual cases and the true background or basis for an arrest or deportation. I pay zero attention to any news story, the fake news is part of the deep state propaganda machine.

I will only believe ICE or a Trump official. This is war, actual war. The seditionists are trying to pull together another color revolution against the American people.

Jorge Fernandez
Puzzled? Why? The lawlessness in the USA, specially over the past 18 years is off the charts. Every time I think "It can't get worse" it does. And why wouldn't it get worse? Are the *really* bad guys being taken out? No, of course not. Then why should anyone expect improvement?

Who's ultimately responsible? Truman said "The buck stops here!" There's your answer.

