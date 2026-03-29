I confess I do not understand how politics & Washington & money works for Musk calls POTUS Trump a pedophile etc. yet back at Mar-a-Lago? did he have the NECESSARY security clearance to join a call
between POTUS Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India? This is a very serious question, does not matter how much money or baby mamas or children he has, did he have the clearance?
If Obama or Biden did same, or anyone, we would have gone nuts…I support Trump and you know this but the government has very strict rules about national security and clearance etc. The government or USA so to speak, does not belong to POTUS Trump (or any one person or group of people) to operate it how he or they chose…it belongs to the people, we the people and we have in place rules. there are rules. For a reason. Serious reasons. Who gave Musk the clearance to join such a call given it is reported the war in Iran was discussed?….Musk is not an employee or representative of the government. I find this very troubling. That he could just join such a call. Yes I know MAGA nutcases will say nothing to see here, same thing they complained democrats did. They have done same and more. It is incredible, sometimes I ask myself if actually this is still the Democrats in power ha ha ha. Even if I support Trump, as I do, if actions that are questionable or wrong on face are done, I will raise it. I will want it looked into. It is like the WH is a game, a toy. Now. A joke.
Musk joining that call was wrong for he does not have the clearance and he is not an official of the government. Maybe now someone will publish that he was given clearance 1 minute before the call. Who knows…
Trump and Modi Had a Call About the Iran War. Elon Musk Joined Them.
Mr. Musk’s participation was notable because it is rare for a private citizen to be on a call between heads of state. It also suggests that Mr. Musk is back on better terms with the president.
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Russia took satellite images of U.S. air base in days before Iranian attack, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NBC News it would be a "mistake" if American-made missile interceptors bound for Ukraine were diverted to Gulf countries being attacked by Iran. https://www.nbcnews.com/world/ukraine/russia-us-base-american-troops-zelenskyy-rcna265612
me big mad!