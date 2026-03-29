Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
7h

Russia took satellite images of U.S. air base in days before Iranian attack, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NBC News it would be a "mistake" if American-made missile interceptors bound for Ukraine were diverted to Gulf countries being attacked by Iran. https://www.nbcnews.com/world/ukraine/russia-us-base-american-troops-zelenskyy-rcna265612

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
7h

me big mad!

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture