If Obama or Biden did same, or anyone, we would have gone nuts…I support Trump and you know this but the government has very strict rules about national security and clearance etc. The government or USA so to speak, does not belong to POTUS Trump (or any one person or group of people) to operate it how he or they chose…it belongs to the people, we the people and we have in place rules. there are rules. For a reason. Serious reasons. Who gave Musk the clearance to join such a call given it is reported the war in Iran was discussed?….Musk is not an employee or representative of the government. I find this very troubling. That he could just join such a call. Yes I know MAGA nutcases will say nothing to see here, same thing they complained democrats did. They have done same and more. It is incredible, sometimes I ask myself if actually this is still the Democrats in power ha ha ha. Even if I support Trump, as I do, if actions that are questionable or wrong on face are done, I will raise it. I will want it looked into. It is like the WH is a game, a toy. Now. A joke.

Musk joining that call was wrong for he does not have the clearance and he is not an official of the government. Maybe now someone will publish that he was given clearance 1 minute before the call. Who knows…

Trump and Modi Had a Call About the Iran War. Elon Musk Joined Them.