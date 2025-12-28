Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

question always is what did they get you to trade to sell out?

Jorge Fernandez
2h

"Donnie had and has good intentions". Really? I mean, *REALLY*?

If he had and has "good intentions", then why doesn't he lift a finger to take out those who we all know HAVE NOT and DO NOT HAVE good intentions? Why does he allow the thousands of Fat Rat criminals to remain free and unmolested? Why does he cover for, protect and assist them?

Why hasn't he apologized to the TENS of MILLIONS of American victims?

Why doesn't he stop the carnage **immediately** by Executive Order, but instead lets it go on?

Why does he continue signing multi-billion-dollar deals with the SAME CRIMINALS that have harmed the country and its people? Why doesn't he call out the criminals and their crimes?

Why does he hide evidence that would put Fat Rats behind bars? Why does he gaslight Americans?

That's just a few examples .... plenty more where those came from.

.

I'm sorry, Dr. A, but the premise that Trump is a "good guy" has more holes than a block of Swiss cheese. I cannot fathom how it's possible to "support" Trump while following a moral compass.

