I continue to support POTUS Trump & want his success for the nation succeeds! I know he made devastating decisions with OWS lockdowns in the fake fraud PCR-created COVID & the deadly Malone mRNA
vaccine, but I judge the arc of the man and what he sought to do and is trying to do! I know he is surrounded still by monsters & opportunists & thieves, cabinet, congress, senate, but I think he can
still get to Rushmore, there is time! I wish him well, I wish him success, and I wish all the best for you all, and all in this world seeking to do good and helping add to the world! Benevolently! It is a fine needle to thread for there are actions in Trump two that I am not entirely happy with, some quite troubling, but on balance he has done great things of benefit and some magnificent things, but he is POTUS and he will deal with the public etc. I think fundamentally the man wants best for USA and his peoples. So I support! He is the best option still thus far! I pray for a best 2026, for all!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
question always is what did they get you to trade to sell out?
"Donnie had and has good intentions". Really? I mean, *REALLY*?
If he had and has "good intentions", then why doesn't he lift a finger to take out those who we all know HAVE NOT and DO NOT HAVE good intentions? Why does he allow the thousands of Fat Rat criminals to remain free and unmolested? Why does he cover for, protect and assist them?
Why hasn't he apologized to the TENS of MILLIONS of American victims?
Why doesn't he stop the carnage **immediately** by Executive Order, but instead lets it go on?
Why does he continue signing multi-billion-dollar deals with the SAME CRIMINALS that have harmed the country and its people? Why doesn't he call out the criminals and their crimes?
Why does he hide evidence that would put Fat Rats behind bars? Why does he gaslight Americans?
That's just a few examples .... plenty more where those came from.
.
I'm sorry, Dr. A, but the premise that Trump is a "good guy" has more holes than a block of Swiss cheese. I cannot fathom how it's possible to "support" Trump while following a moral compass.