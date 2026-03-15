I do not believe anything anyone says re Epstein and what they 'were actually doing'...they all knew he was fucking little girls and all around him were and the entire set up was to procure little
girls so all of them you see hanging with him and flew with him and went to his island had one aim, at some point, direct or indirect, get access to little girls to rape and sodomize and likely little
boys too...dont bullshit someone like me about dinosaur bones and talking about the weather and having lunch with family...you had an affinity for blond white braces pre-pubescent back pack girls, you freak pervert animal...you wanted to fuck little girls and Epstein and Maxwell and his orbit, was the guy who made it happen...go ask Oprah too and Weinstein how it was done...you are exposed, we know now (even just tip of the issue yet it is staggering and horrifying) and you are scared, and many like you but we got to get details, we need to shame you and prosecute you if can prove you raped and abused under-aged girls. many of you did...if courts and judges and juries find you guilty you should be stripped of all your monies and placed in jail for deep time hard labor...some executed too if the courts call for that…
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Dr here’s another thing. When you are wealthy and powerful you do background checks on people in your orbit to protect yourself.
Do you think a billionaire doesn’t do that ? They absolutely do at many levels
Devils all of them