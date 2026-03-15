Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
3h

Dr here’s another thing. When you are wealthy and powerful you do background checks on people in your orbit to protect yourself.

Do you think a billionaire doesn’t do that ? They absolutely do at many levels

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3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Ann's avatar
Ann
3h

Devils all of them

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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