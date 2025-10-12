Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
3h

Okay, so let's repeat my previous message:

If Trump did NOT get the C19 jab, then WHY DOES HE WANT PEOPLE TO BELIEVE THAT HE DID?

Why is Trump promoting the narrative, that the jabs are "safe and effective"?

You see that, right?

Trump is saying, "See, I got mine! You too should get yours!!"

WHY is Trump doing that when by now EVERYONE knows that the jabs are deadly?

Bottom line: the more Trump does, the more he proves himself GUILTY of the crimes, not just an innocent bystander or a victim that was "fooled, misled, lied to". Trump's in it up to his neck!

2nd Smartest Guy in the World
3h

So why did President Operation Warp Speed allow the medical press release to be issued?

IF he knows the truth, then he is herding his followers into premature death.

