think he does not know the deadliness and risk with the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. Moreover, the flu shot has never worked and effectiveness is near zero due to the unstable genetic material copying mechanism of RNA virus and thus it is impossible to use prior year virus strains to produce a vaccine for the next respiratory season. Impossible. Flu shot too is a scam joke and it actually kills some. Hulscher is actually on point, this is likely a stunt…cannot be true. Thank you Nicholas for the gonads and bravery.

The real troubling issue are those who still buy into this 5-D chess shit, this BS, this ‘wait, baby steps’…that’s all bull, RFK Jr., Bhattacharya, Makary et al. are there to do one thing, bring more mRNA and to protect vaccine. see now its Tylenol…ha ha ha…the joke is on you. This is as true as the Epstein files will be released by Justice Department. ha ha ha

‘The memo, signed by Dr. Sean Barbabella, D.O., Physician to the President, states the injections were given “in preparation for upcoming international travel.” However, no photographic evidence or video documentation of the immunizations has been provided, prompting questions as to whether this was a symbolic gesture of compliance rather than a verified medical act.

If indeed administered, this would mean the President just received a deadly, cardiotoxic, neurotoxic, genotoxic, and carcinogenic gene-transfer injection.

The same memo describes President Trump as being in exceptional overall health, with stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiovascular parameters. His “cardiac age,” according to the report, is approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. However, if he truly received the mRNA booster, those very parameters may soon become quite unstable.

Whether this “receipt” was literal or ceremonial remains unclear — but it appears to be a coordinated marketing stunt following the administration’s recently announced $70 billion deal with criminal enterprise Pfizer that expands their mRNA empire.’

