I think so, I think Bobby Jr. is sweating in his sleep for he must be going nuts by some of these mRNA vaccine hawks and shills and some who by their media and positions and words may have caused and pushed people to take the shots and people died. Let us be clear here, many people died because people with media told them to take the shots and boosters and RFK Jr. must be going nuts…

that said, I stand with Bobby Jr. and his MAHA and will push him, and force him, and push and push to get him to make the failed OWS and lockdowns and mRNA vaccine the center piece. All must be stopped, no more, no fraud PCR created pandemics, and we must go back for accountability. I will work to get Bobby Jr. to ban all mRNA gene technology and vaccines! To bring NIH, NIAID, HHS, CDC etc. all up to steam and proper and only engaging in public health and research that is beneficial, needed, and safe! All three.

With your help!

I will support him for if we get 10% out of him, RFK Jr., we will gain massively! Trump is being undercut by his team IMO…yet those of us, that means you, who have been in this battle, cannot cave now and bitch…we must stand up, support him, strap up, and be prepared for the battle. Many knives out to take Trump down, we have 2 years until first midterms in our hands to get all we seek to fix America, and I do think Trump will do good.

