just meant to scare us…I think its pure bullshit fake…do not forget Gulf of Tonkin lies to get us into Vietnam, don’t forget Operation Northwoods in 1962 thank God Kennedy told CIA to fuck off, so now again, ‘anonymous’ sources, its Powell again and his lies about WMD…do not fall for it. Trump admin lost the election, its over. the public said no to the failed war.

this photo here is what they are trying for you not to focus on and the devastating election loss….56 Dem Senators, 260 House seats, 75% of governorships won…loss is generational…will take Repubs 50 years to reverse this as Democrats will next take back SCOTUS. think of what I just said. I do not like Dems but the Repubs sat there for 2 years and failed…bobble-head inept self-enriching crooked high theft cabal morons, dangerous to me…allowed wrongs.

I stand by Trump, I have hope still in him.