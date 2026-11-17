just meant to scare us…I think its pure bullshit fake…do not forget Gulf of Tonkin lies to get us into Vietnam, don’t forget Operation Northwoods in 1962 thank God Kennedy told CIA to fuck off, so now again, ‘anonymous’ sources, its Powell again and his lies about WMD…do not fall for it. Trump admin lost the election, its over. the public said no to the failed war.
this photo here is what they are trying for you not to focus on and the devastating election loss….56 Dem Senators, 260 House seats, 75% of governorships won…loss is generational…will take Repubs 50 years to reverse this as Democrats will next take back SCOTUS. think of what I just said. I do not like Dems but the Repubs sat there for 2 years and failed…bobble-head inept self-enriching crooked high theft cabal morons, dangerous to me…allowed wrongs.
I stand by Trump, I have hope still in him.
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They will do **WHATEVER** they want, no matter how illegal, despicable, amoral, or horrific. They are constrained by NOTHING since they know that they will not be held accountable or suffer any consequences. I mean, who would come after them? The "law"? The cops? The judges? Congress?
It certainly won't be 'we the people'. Those are too busy trying to survive, watching football or America's Got Talent, or rushing to get their next jab booster. Besides, the cops are continuously keeping us in check, with their thug boots on our necks, making sure we don't bother or threaten the "officials", so they're free to safely do their jobs against us.
Thus, they can (and will) keep the population in a continuous state of fear or, if they wish, they can actually set off a crisis (9/11, anyone?) to justify more tyranny, more theft, more crimes of all sort. The witless cattle-people will watch from afar, applauding their government while chanting "USA... USA!!!"
They know all those things, and more, so for them its "Damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead!!!"
It's just a movie and there are twist and turns in this one like most other movies. You will like the ending.
Good things come to those that wait.