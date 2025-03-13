not going to fold, they sense the idiots around you who are NOT merit based and did not get positions based on know-how…just money and being on FOX news and stroking your ego…so they sense the weakness and now are standing up. I do not want to see you stumble here or fail so do what you failed to do in COVID…fire them now and begin again! Important, reign in Musk, he is hurting you, your brand, your Presidency! You can like him and fetish him all you want, you may like his money, well, his fake money, his US taxpayer gained money, but he is a liability…your cabinet is scared shitless of him…wrongfully…he should be scared of them! he is hurting you, his mannerisms and style. The American people do not want him there, not that way…I will restate what I have stated before in case you missed it:

‘I have zero against Musk, I am even saying had Trump done this differently saying 1) we need to examine inefficiencies and waste and reduce it and eliminate it in our government agencies that existed across both administrations for decades 2)we will thus set up an agency called DOGE 3)I have asked Elon Musk to head it and it will get a staff who will be vetted 4)Musk and senior people will be called to the hill to be vetted and to testify under oath to explain the nature of the agency and their tasks and be questioned under oath to ensure no conflicts etc. and that their mandate aligns with congress etc. and afford them the chance to be honest with congress and open and transparent and to get the blessings of congress’....

had Trump done that, or a variation of that, the nation would not been angst...and would accept Musk…today, they do not want him…no matter how much POTUS shoves him down our throat…but the way this is and was done as if they e.g. Musk, have zero accountability... and still do not, relegating cabinet level people to navel gazers.

I want you on Rushmore Mr. President, to win, to do good and to be respected. A lot of your political capital is dwindling in 2 months. Midterms will come fast and furious. Clean house now! Huge praise to you POTUS Trump and I stand with you! Backing you still.

Changes are needed, in your team and policies.

‘The economy Mr. Trump inherited was by many standards in solid shape, with low unemployment, moderate growth and an inflation rate that, while still higher than what the Federal Reserve wants, had declined substantially. But the uncertainty that his policies have injected into the outlook is a jarring contrast with the picture Mr. Trump painted on the campaign trail.

“We will begin a new era of soaring incomes,” Mr. Trump said at a rally in October. “Skyrocketing wealth. Millions and millions of new jobs and a booming middle class. We are going to boom like we’ve never boomed before.”’