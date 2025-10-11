the father-of-four: ‘It’s all an ego play for Pete. He’s always been full of himself but lately his ego is off the charts. ‘He’s obsessed with his body…’ BOTOX by the mile…day in day out, well, my view is do what you want, if this report is true for it could not be or maybe exaggerated, but BOTOX out your eyeballs if you want, just do the job! I just want these people to not subvert Trump or embarrass or undercut him…I trust none of them. Really.

The nation has given Hegseth a chance, and POTUS Trump has given him a chance. Taken a chance on him. He best do not mess up and hurt POTUS Trump for he will be fired. No drama. No mistakes.

I/we sure want Pete’s success and best wishes…for he heads a serious branch. I do not want him to fail. Put all the issues behind. I think Pete has kind of settled down but there is daily drama reported and I do not know if all of it, or some is true. But the DoD does not need that. So, they got to get that shit in order to ensure the public has confidence.

And truly, to be in Palm Beach crowd, the Trump orbit, all got to be BOTOXed out of the eyeballs and fake tans…so Pete is playing true to form, not braking ranks, at least Pete is not toasted pink…ha ha ha…they look so ridiculous. ands as far as I can see, in the crew, he gots no butt lift. me thinks. or other lifts…I think he still has his own teeth unlike most there. I want him to rock and to do good for USA.

You go Pete!

‘But according to the insider: ‘Now that’s he’s Secretary of War his sense of self-importance has gone to his head – along with his vanity.

‘And even though he strutted about the stage like a peacock when he gave his insulting lecture to the military brass, he still doesn’t garner respect.

‘He made a minor speech to important people, and he was still upstaged by Trump.’’

‘Dubbed the ‘Pete and Bobby Challenge’, it involves completing 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups within five minutes.

Neither Hegseth nor RFK Jr were able to complete it within the allotted time frame’