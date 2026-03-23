We have done enough, pull all American troops out! We have spent near 25 trillion $ US protecting patrolling Europe since WW II…end it now Trump, these bitches have shown their colors…I don’t agree with your decision to attack Iran (and your advisors screwed you POTUS Trump, a devastating clusterfuck of a decision, we the US now will sweat for other people’s fever) for not even depending on Kent, regular mom and pop folk knew and understood Iran posed no imminent threat to USA’s homeland etc. we have now gone and fucked up the Middle East even more…this could well be USA’s Vietnam 3.0.

Tucker learns how much of a pervert Matt is in this interview…Tucker’s silence tells us.

The Epstein issue maybe even has a role in the bombing…sssshhhh….but set that aside…put a pin in tat for a moment:

Back to the thesis at hand…

But it is time, tell Europe to fuck right off! And let USA never again shed blood and treasure for these bitches. Germany surprised me, France, all of them. I know it is not your war (as you said ‘not our wear’) but USA has defended you since WW II…and shed blood and treasure. USA saved you Europe…saved you…so now I say Trump must give you double bird and pull all troops out! Terrible move USA did here, Trump made a cluster fuck here, a loss of innocent people, all sides, and our troops are at risk, but you Europe should help broker peace, and yes, sit it out, your choice, sit it out, and I myself do not support this war with USA. For there are and were other steps to take.

But let us leave Europe now to fend for themselves. ‘Not our war’ was the wrong statement to make Europe, you could have bashed Trump’s teeth in differently if that was your aim. Sit it out of you want, but wrong statement. We saved you when it too was NOT OUR FUCKING WAR. We shed our American blood and treasure for your wars…even if we are wrong here and I think we are, you Europe could have sat it out in a more gracious manner to USA…for the next time you are being rag-dolled, we may turn away…

God bless USA, our flag, our troops, our POTUS…and God bless all nations, Iran too, Israel too, all peoples, innocent peoples! May this end now so that the loss of life stops! on all sides.

Mad dog:

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