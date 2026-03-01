Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
32m

‘A bill introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) this week would expand the death penalty to certain sex crimes against children in federal cases — but if passed and signed into law could not be enforced without a change in precedent by the Supreme Court.’

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture