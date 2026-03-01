‘In one corner of her office was a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump adorned with a shirt and a hat that said “MACE.” In another was a dry erase board with the words “Inflation + Cost of Living” and “Illegal Immigration” and “Crime, Drugs + Public Safety” and “ANYTHING TRUMP” written in blue and “must be substantive!” written in red. On an opposite wall was a bigger board with a different assortment of words — “CUNT” and “BITCH” and “WHORE,” and “Emojis” and “Heart” and “FUCK YOU,” and “thumbs up” and “go girl” and “good.” I looked at it and looked back at her. “We were workshopping replies to certain messages on social media,” she said. “I have, like, an auto-responder.”’

Here the sick pedophile (and many of the men you see now in photos with him) shoves his hand down the pants of an under-aged girl.

Back to Mace:

‘A bill introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) this week would expand the death penalty to certain sex crimes against children in federal cases — but if passed and signed into law could not be enforced without a change in precedent by the Supreme Court.’

Nancy Mace has lots of pain from past, trauma, she is broken, yet has not given up…I admire her. She is a fighter. In her office:

‘In one corner was a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump adorned with a shirt and a hat that said “MACE.” In another was a dry erase board with the words “Inflation + Cost of Living” and “Illegal Immigration” and “Crime, Drugs + Public Safety” and “ANYTHING TRUMP” written in blue and “must be substantive!” written in red. On an opposite wall was a bigger board with a different assortment of words — “CUNT” and “BITCH” and “WHORE,” and “Emojis” and “Heart” and “FUCK YOU,” and “thumbs up” and “go girl” and “good.” I looked at it and looked back at her. “We were workshopping replies to certain messages on social media,” she said. “I have, like, an auto-responder.”’

“How’s it going?” I asked her.

“That’s a very loaded question.”

“How are you feeling ?” I said.

“Cautious,” she said. “It’s a very, I would say, cautious time for me, because I have a lot going on, and I have a lot of folks that are trying to stop me.”

Nancy Mace’s ‘Brokenness’ Might Be Her Superpower - POLITICO

‘By this point in late January, I had been talking to Mace, and to others around Mace and about Mace, for hours and hours, for months and months. I wanted to know what so many wanted to know and still do. What is happening with this woman? What is happening, or has happened, to her? Why does she say the things she says? Why does she act the way she acts? Is she … OK?

Mace is a 48-year-old twice-divorced mother of two. She often walks with a gun. She sometimes shops in a wig. She always sleeps (the little she sleeps) under a 20-pound heavy blanket she thinks isn’t heavy enough. She says she does what she does because of “an engine” that she “can’t control” and that “just fucking goes” and is “going to go and go and go.” She says she gets the tattoos that she gets because of “the pain that I need to feel.”

And in the wake of her shocking speech last year in which she on the floor of the United States House of Representatives accused her ex-fiancé and three of his business partners and friends of grievous sexual crimes against her and other women — in the spiraling subsequent litigation in which alleged abusers are suing Mace and other alleged victims and vice versa and a judge instituted a gag order for all parties involved and Mace has taken to representing herself — she at times has all but asked to get sent to jail.

She is, according to scores of ex-staffers and ex-friends, operatives and colleagues from both parties and a spectrum of people who know her and have known her for a long time, “unstable” and “unhinged” and “unwell.”

“Something snapped in her mentally,” Charleston-based Republican consultant Chris Drummond told me.

“I hope that she gets the help that she needs,” Charleston-based Democratic consultant Renee Harvey told me.

“You’ll drive yourself crazy,” Democratic state senator Ed Sutton warned me, “trying to understand a crazy person.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) speaks with reporters as she departs a vote at the U.S. Capitol June 12, 2024. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

Mace, though, is in her third term in Congress. She flipped her coastal district to Republican. She’s beaten credible opponents in complicated primaries. Now she’s running for governor. She has no chief of staff, no campaign manager and no endorsements from the congressional delegation from her state — and polling and fundraising figures suggest she has at least about as good a chance as anybody else and maybe more in the five-way primary in June. And if no candidate clears 50 percent, a distinct possibility, the top two get pitted in a runoff — a crapshoot. She could win. “She’s driven, she’s smart, she’s funny — she cares,” Clare Considine, her pollster, told me. “I wouldn’t say that she’s crazy. I think that her personality and style are particularly well-suited to how political messages are delivered in the year 2026,” Republican state senator Tom Davis told me. “She’s always operated on the borderline between crazy and brilliant,” former state GOP chair Katon Dawson told me. “Nancy,” he said, “is a force to be reckoned with.”

Politics perpetually has been a redoubt for the wounded seeking to fill the holes that they have. Mace is an utmost example. “My story,” I saw her say at a campaign stop in Spartanburg, “is I am totally broken.” She sees herself as a victim — as a survivor, as a kind of avenger turning “pain into purpose” in service of other victims, but first and foremost as a victim herself. Her father who didn’t show her enough love, her molestation by a friend of her swim coach when she was 14, her rape when she was 16, her trying time as a student at The Citadel from which she was the first female graduate of its formerly all-male Corps of Cadets, her speech on the floor of the state house about her first rape not quite six years before her speech on the floor of the U.S. House about what she believes was her second — her trauma as she tells it has been and remains not an impediment to her political ascent and appeal but its fulcrum and fuel.

Her paranoia and her posturing, her antics and her outbursts, her crude talk and her profane provocations, the swings of her political positions not to mention her moods — the evident consequences of her trauma, mounting, compounding — all of it not only hasn’t stopped her but arguably in some strange ways has helped her. She might be the most Donald Trump-like figure in American politics not named Donald Trump. She, at the very least, she says, considers him a “father figure.” In this disruptive era of such twisted incentives — in which attention of any sort is the preeminent font of power, in which intemperance registers for so many as authenticity, in which Trump turned legal and reputational peril into the appearance of persecution into election and then reelection — Mace is perhaps as effective as she is not because she’s altogether well but because she’s altogether not.’

Nancy Mace’s ‘Brokenness’ Might Be Her Superpower - POLITICO

Why would our POTUS be in this photo if he must have known what these people were up to?

