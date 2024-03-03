The idiots in the response would have killed us for sure!

HANA prescient as always (see below and support) on the Remdesivir front for that by iself, absent of the other COVID related disasters, was a criminal matter. Fauci and NIH screwed with the initial protocol for the NIG Remdesivir study to make time to recovery the key outcome when the other key outcomes like death etc. failed to show any benefit and in fact, there was massive harms from Remdesivir. The Wang et al. LANCET study released the very same morning showed Remdesivir failed to show ANY benefit and that ti was STOPPED early for harms, NOT benefit. Harms, it was killing people.

This study:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31022-9/fulltext

Read here:

‘Adverse events were reported in 102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients. Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early.’

In this HANA direction, I want to be open about some issues. I want you to peer inside the belly of the beast a bit with me, at HHS in DC, from my vantage point (see my book ‘Presidential Takedown’ at Amazon and Barns & Noble).

Had there been a heavier force of mortality, from a legitimate lethal pathogen with a mortality rate say of 30%, Americans would have truly died. Massively. Trump’s biggest problem was he was not a scientist and most of this he just did not know, and had to depend on advisors. Who were mostly screwing him bigtime. They had ulterior motives with this ‘respiratory’ entity (it may not have been yet caused such symptoms) that was IMO already circulating way before (and we were immune, our immune systems had seen it prior), they were just going to use the fraud PCR process, over-cycle it and declare everyone as positive, and in so doing, shut society down. In so doing, begin the toppling of a sitting POTUS Trump.

Trump was being hollowed out from inside the ‘house’ and he could not stop it. It was all around him and these people, political appointees, federal employees, democrat and republican, deepstate people were all working against Trump. They told me point blank, their daily lives at HHS was to fuck Trump over and devastate the pandemic response. Led by Fauci, Birx et al. The stories I was told…and it was why between my boss, Atlas, and I, we were waging our war from on the inside. But we were few, they were many…

Trump was doomed. The moment he agreed to the lockdowns, see the 75 seconds that fucked the world, it was over:

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1636450152842944518

What did I witness? I witnessed a constant incessant attempt to undercut and subvert Trump at each step of the way. By inept, incompetent people. Who had no idea what they were doing. Except for my boss, and a supervisor I cannot name, except for Dr. Scott Atlas, myself and Trump, the rest, the complete rest were lunatics, raving lunatics as to the pandemic response. Dr. Giroir did a good enough job after CDC’s failure in bringing the botched failed diagnostic test that had America flying blind for 5 to 6 weeks and pathogen (if this were real) seeding all across America (I thank Dr. Girori). Did you know when 3rd world hellhole shithole nations were testing and orienting and tabulating data as to the scope of COVID, America was twiddling thumbs because CDC brought a devastating failed test…

Trump thought he was being advised properly yet was being fucked at each turn. I can say even my boss, my bosses, when we had urgent information that he/they/I would want shared with POTUS/the oval, we could not get through, we had 25 year old interns, political appointees screening our calls to oval fucking with my bosses on serious issues. A lot had to do with trying to inform the WH that Fauci and his team, that Birx and that certain players influencing decision making were conspiring against POTUS and that it was seeming like they were deliberately sabotaging him. Daily. The understanding at HHS (and I could not stand for it) was a concerted effort to make Trump’s response look choatic (even though it was Fauci and Birx and Pence leading the response), mishandled, devastating, wrong, disorganized etc. and the Task Force and the deepstate players were doing a great job at that. Almost a hari kari (fall on own sword) to hurt Trump. It was all about bad optics for (against) Trump and deliberate and leaking. And threats of leaks. And they hurt him bad and internal polls by July 2020 showed that.

These people, led by Fauci and Birx and others in WH, were fucking the pandemic response deliberately and Trump was wearing it as you know, there is not a camera he does not like. He stood at the podium each day and they let him wear the MASSIVE fuck they were putting on him. He did not understand they were destroying his re-election and using the pandemic response to do it. Internals had his own people telling us they were hurt by the response, the lockdowns, school closures.

Trump cannot campaign without telling America and the world what really happened as to the lockdown failure and harms, and definitely the failed fraud ineffective deadly Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman et al. mRNA technology vaccine. No lockdown ever worked and the Malone Bourla vaccine never work, it only killed people and Trump must stop now saying they were successful. Not in one person, one case, did lockdowns or mRNA vaccine work.

Show me the evidence, there is none, just statements.

The nation was fucked. The world was fucked by evil people who conspired to take out a sitting POTUS and they did with the catastrophic failed pandemic response. Trump was unstoppable January 2020 on pace to get near 40 States and 320 or sol electoral votes, maybe more. Something happened from January 2020 to July 2020 when we looked internally. He was hurt badly and it was the lockdowns and the looming coming non-needed Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine.

We struggled to get meetings and we had Fauci and his team threatening us at HHS with leaks daily. That he Fauci would leak and say POTUS was muzzling him and that was never the case. Fauci was saying many wrong things in media and I/we were correcting him and he was outraged that I would tell him he was wrong and full of shit. I did. Many times. His camp despised me, as did Birx, and I despised them for I knew and saw how they were harming America. Harming our children with their dangerous lockdowns, school closures and deadly mask mandates for kids. It was a political response I was seeing, not a public health one, it was chaos, an insane asylum and Trump I grew to realize did not and could not know the madness. He was insulated as should be for he had decision makers who were delegated the decisions to make, yet they were fucking him.

He was doomed, his re-election. Between that and the conspired mail-ins etc., he was doomed. Trump lost not only due to stolen votes (and republicans do same when they can), no he lost too because of the failed pandemic reponse. It was a cluster fuck bat-shit crazy response. He did not know, he trusted, and he so trusted them on the vaccine for he kept saying para “you ONLY bring something safe and effective, I will only approve safe and effective”…these fuckers in meetings would say para ‘yes, Mr. President, it is safe and effective, it will be safe and effective and yes we can make it in months, do not need 15 years”…the pharma people and others were fucking him and we have lived to tell and experience the outcome of that fuck. He trusted them that they could take 15 years vaccine development and make it in 4 months.

I knew impossible and wrote agency wide where the gaps were and warned them. This is why they moved to fire me, for I was hammering them like a beast inside, Atlas too.

Trump is a good man, IMO should have a 2nd shot to get in there, to burn DC down, strip alphabets to the fucking studs and all alphabets, fire thousands top down, agency wide, close at least 5, and use vengeance, malice, retribution, and with the legal framework too, yes, operate good governance, but come at them hard and use the Justice department (all legal aspects of government and law) to hunt them all down, all who did wrong in his administration and Biden’s re COVID and otherwise, take their money if judges say they did wrong, that they killed, jail them all, and if he could, for those who died, who died needlessly at the hands of the lockdown lunatics, the Mandarins, the COVID Taliban, at the hands of the medical doctors, at the hands of all who made deadly decisions, I say hang many. But let judges decide. And if judges say hang, I say

HANG THEM HIGH!

Start SAGE HANA here:

‘Reminder: Remdesivir was written into the SPARS Pandemic Planning Exercise script

As the SPARS Pandemic Exercise was being written, the referenced ANTIVIRAL was being created at UNC. That antiviral was Remdesivir and it was sold in 2020 straight out of the 2017 SPARS script.

SAGE HANA

MAR 3, 2024

64

70

6

Share

Background: SPARS and Event 201

From 2014 to 2016, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security conducted a planning exercise.

It involved preparing for a NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

…where scientists confirmed that the patients did not have influenza. One CDC scientist recalled reading a recent ProMed dispatch describing the emergence of a novel coronavirus in Southeast Asia, and ran a pancoronavirus RT-PCR test. A week later, the CDC team confirmed that the three patients were, in fact, infected with a novel coronavirus, which was dubbed the St. Paul Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SPARS-CoV, or SPARS), after the city where the first cluster of cases had been identified. The CDC monitored the situation closely, working with partners in Southeast Asia to quickly develop a case definition for SPARS. Within four weeks of CDC publishing a working case definition on its website, nearly two hundred suspected cases of SPARS were reported across Minnesota and in six other states.

SPARS was an ostensible research project to catalog medical countermeasures (drugs, vaccines) “dilemmas” in emergency situations (pandemics), and provide practical and strategic recommendations on how better to obtain “desired population health outcomes”.

Yes this is the same John Hopkins Monster Biomedical Pretext for Fascism Crew who later brought you Event 201 in October, 2019…which was also concerned with a NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

Strangely a purported NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC did (allegedly) immediately emerge following Event 201.

The timing was so suspect that Johns Hopkins quickly issued an exculpatory statement.

January 24, 2020 – In October 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted a pandemic tabletop exercise called Event 201 with partners, the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Recently, the Center for Health Security has received questions about whether that pandemic exercise predicted the current novel coronavirus outbreak in China. To be clear, the Center for Health Security and partners did not make a prediction during our tabletop exercise. For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic. We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people. Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus, the inputs we used for modeling the potential impact of that fictional virus are not similar to nCoV-2019.

The SPARS Pandemic Futuristic Scenario research project predated Event 201 by four years and was conducted throughout 2014-2016.

SPARS was published in 2017. Link is here:

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf

The SPARS Exercise is also presciently concerned with a NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC and in great detail lays out the roadmap for what was coming.

(We won’t even discuss Rockefeller Operation Lockstep planning exercise 2010 which foretold lockdowns.)

Previously we have discussed the latter chapters of SPARS which show that as the Public Private Partnership (fascism) Monster was running the literal PLANNING EXERCISE, these purveyors of faked pandemics understood that there would be blowback to jamming emergency countermeasures into zeeee bodies for zeeee greater good.

SAGE HANA

·

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Read full story

And thus the marks would need to be calmed and given a coupon and some attaherds.

I just made up word.

*attaherds*

Calm the Marks

Excerpts from the SPARS Exercise, and keep in mind that this was published in 2017.

ACKNOWLEDGING LOSS

CHAPTER EIGHTEEN

At the request of HHS Secretary Nagel, ASPR convened a series of meetings among senior leadership of the federal health agencies to address policy and program changes being implemented as a result of a departmental review of the response to the SPARS pandemic. Among the issues considered were the implications of growing negative public opinion regarding Corovax and the government’s perceived indifference to victims of the public health response to SPARS. One senior health official argued that time and a robust medical monitoring program for vaccine recipients—the components of which were already in place—should be sufficient to determine whether public concern about long-term effects was, in fact, warranted: “We have to wait for the data. People need to understand that fact.” One prominent attendee at these meetings was Dr. Ann Flynn, the director of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Staff from the administration’s Disaster Technical Assistance Center had recently briefed Dr. Flynn on usage data for the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline over the past year, and summary reports indicated that a significant number of helpline users said that their principal worry was associated with the SPARS pandemic and, more recently, uncertainty about potential long-term effects of Corovax. Considering this new knowledge, Dr. Flynn countered the earlier claim that the public simply needed to wait until the science was clear: “Communities around the country went through what some felt was a harrowing public health emergency, only later to confront the possibility, however slim, that the medicine we promised would help them may in fact be hurting them.” The senior leaders in attendance concluded, after much prompting by Dr. Flynn, that no top political or public health figurehead had publicly recognized the collective sense of vulnerability that the pandemic had elicited or the strength that the public exhibited under threat of grave danger. Moreover, no national leader had publicly acknowledged the public’s broad willingness to accept a prescribed countermeasure that promised to end the pandemic, but whose long-term consequences were not fully understood at the time.

So much is revealed here.

They knew in 2017 that long term consequences “were not fully understood” of emergency medical countermeasures even within their own fictitious planning exercise.

Moreover, no national leader had publicly acknowledged the public’s broad willingness to accept a prescribed countermeasure that promised to end the pandemic, but whose long-term consequences were not fully understood at the time.

Not only did they know that “long-term consequences” which “were not fully understood at the time” were a potentiality, but they game planned how to calm the marks, i.e. placate those harmed.

COMMUNICATION DILEMMA Communicating With the Public About Trustworthy Source s of Data and Options for Legal Recourse in a Climate of Mistrust

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

How might advance development and testing of recovery messages that specifically address the topics of adverse side effects and the NVICTF help improve health authorities’ ability to respond to public distress about medical issues emerging after a MCM campaign? What are some messages that would warrant such testing? Despite the uncertain science about the link between Coravax and the reported neurological symptoms, why should health officials still communicate with compassion and genuine sympathy toward those in the vaccinated population who experience medical issues subsequent to being vaccinated? Given growing interest in open data systems and the application of “crowd sourcing” to solve complex problems, how might public health officials take greater advantage of two-way communication with an interested public in the aftermath of the SPARS outbreak? For instance, how might input and analysis from members of the public help improve adverse event monitoring or assess the strengths and weaknesses of a specific MCM (medical countermeasures) campaign?

This, my friends, is planning out the *Dolts Botching Shit PR Response.

*Mistakes were made. We’ll do better next pandemic.

Note the last three chapters of SPARS.

Following the meeting, ASPR recommended to HHS Secretary Nagel that SAMHSA collaborate with stakeholders and devise behavioral health guidance for the states, tribes, and territories on how to strengthen the public’s coping skills, provide support for grieving individuals, encourage a forward direction, and meet other SPARS recovery needs. It was further recommended that Secretary Nagel consult with President Archer about the possibility of acknowledging the emotional toll of SPARS during a future public appearance. The primary message would be one of gratitude to the American people for remaining strong during the pandemic. Another key message would convey appreciation for adhering to public health recommendations, including vaccination, to hasten the end of the pandemic in the face of considerable uncertainty.

“behavioral health guidance…”

“encourage a forward direction”

Did we reach the “end of the pandemic” by adhering to the public health recomendations, including vaccination…and masks?

WRITES PIERRE KORY AND PAUL MAYO IN USA TODAY WHEN THE HYPING OF THE NOVEL PATHOGEN WAS NEEDED TO PUSH OPERATION WARP SPEED.

The severity, morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 must be re-emphasized to all, both young and old, as it spares neither. To avoid a catastrophic repeat of the initial surge, we recommend a population-wide intervention — a significant increase in the use of N95 masks — that might allow for a safer reopening of the U.S economy.

The fact that the maximal exhaled viral load of infected persons occurs before the development of actual symptoms should concern all who might come into close indoor proximity with maskless presymptomatic 'super spreaders'.

Pierre Kory, USA Today, July 1, 2020

Remdesivir

SPARS also predictively programmed Remdesivir.

From Page 9 of the “fictional” scenario:

At that time, no treatment or vaccine for SPARS was approved for use in humans. The antiviral Kalocivir, which was initially developed as a therapeutic for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), was one of several antiviral drugs authorized in the United States by the FDA to treat a handful of severe SPARS cases under its Expanded Access protocol. Kalocivir had shown some evidence of efficacy against other coronaviruses, and a small inventory of the drug was already a part of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) in anticipation of FDA approval, despite some concerns about potential adverse side effects.

SPARS is…COVID-19.

Kalocivir sounds an awful lot like Remdesivir.

Right about the time the Johns Hopkins planning exercise was scripting the problem and “solution”, UNC was starting to work on just such an antiviral that would come to be dubbed Remdesivir.

From the 2014-2016 SPARS planning exercise script:

At that time, no treatment or vaccine for SPARS was approved for use in humans.

Sounds an awful lot like:

“Right now, there are no approved antiviral drugs for any human coronavirus.”

Tim Sheahan, UNC promoting Remdesivir, 2020

Tim Sheahan, UNC, in this YouTube video published March 19, 2020, Go to :20.

Sheahan adds:

“…we started working on Remdesivir about five to six years ago.”

Which would mean about 2014-2015.

“Over the years, we’ve shown that Remdesivir works against every coronavirus we’ve tested so far.”

Of course it does, Tim. Of course it does.

The script talking point is spawned in the 2014-2016 planning exercise about an antiviral solving the big problem of no FDA approved drug for a coronavirus, and comes to life in 2020 with the UNC interview announcing Remdesivir.

The creation of remdesivir overlays more or less exactly with the extensive SPARS Exercise.

While Johns Hopkins was game planning for a novel coronavirus pandemic, UNC, (Gain of Function Bioweapon UNC), was conveniently launching work on an antiviral to solve the big problem of no FDA approved treatment for a coronavirus.

The mRNA shots were written in all along, the inevitable result of Human Genome Project research and the need to experiment on the Lab Rats at scale.

Predictively programmed by one Dr. Robert Malone at the WHO in 2011.

SAGE HANA

·

MARCH 9, 2023

Promo Code: kitten/outraged Alright one more 🐴 post, and then I have to take a break on this topic as I have CLF. Experts agree CLF is treatable.

Read full story

Remdesivir, it appears, was also written in all along.

A fait accompli.

A foregone conclusion.

The script trotted out in the fluff Remdesivir promo video from UNC in March, 2020, with lots of hopeful music to know that we are changing the world, is straight out of the simultaneously written planning exercise.

All in response to the novel coronavirus that emerged.

One more thing.

The UNC video promo piece foreshadowed DTRA and its fancy DOMANE system also “discovering” Remdesivir in its own promo piece.

These guys wrote the script in 2014 as they began inventing the drug.

They played the planning exercise script out.

To UNC, to DTRA.

How did it go?

The Kalocivir/Remdesivir thing?

How did it all work out?’