POTUS Trump lost the re-election 2020 because of a failed fake fraud non-pandemic deadly response (effects, deaths from lockdowns, school closures, business closures etc.) by all of those he delegated responsibility to and I know, including the media, medical doctors, academia all aligned against him to ensure he failed and he did! he was angry that they would do that to his Presidency, deliberately, he even knew it was a fake non-pandemic, but he trusted them too in a strange way, and he felt that the vaccine would work and was safe, he did trust them…yet he knew they were hollowing him out from within and he could not stop it! a hell of a place to be. I thought then, in January 2020, he would go down as one of the greatest POTUS US ever had. Save Abe and George. I really felt he did that good and can do more. And was fundamentally a great POTUS with super potential.

He has made mistakes now in term two especially via subversives surrounding him. He has let in. IMO, he has faltered there for he has sacrificed competence and capacity for loyalty. A difficult place indeed. Yet some may argue it is his right. Moreover, he has failed to hold those responsible for the 2 greatest crimes in US history, namely the lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine of COVID, the fraud fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic. These killed, children too. I fault him today for not standing up and saying the truth, being that the COVID pandemic was a fraud and he knows it, fully, and that the lockdowns harmed and the mRNA vaccine was harmful. He knows it fully. He is surrounded now by people seeking still to make money off of fraud e.g. a coming fake fraud PCR created avian bird flu and the advocating for the mRNA vaccine.

In this, I felt he would appoint people to CDC and NIH and FDA etc. in term two to do what he could not do, which he failed to do, which is to pull all the mRNA vaccines from market and at the least ensure proper investigations were carried out and research. I felt he has failed in holding all those responsible in his first term and Biden’s, for all the wrongs in COVID. People died needlessly. I felt he would reverse and retroactively, the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act and also consider some form of victim compensation fund. None of it is happening.

So, in all his greatness to me, and I do still support him, respect him, I think he has been a catastrophic failure in the areas that matter lots to Americans. They simply wish and wished to be mode WHOLE again from the disaster that was initiated under him, in the name of Operation Warp Speed (OWS). In his first term. All we do see is a government of friends, loyalists, insiders fraught and dripping of wealthy billionaires etc. who seek ONLY to enrich themselves. I think POTUS Trump can still do great things, may well end up on Rushmore, but the composition of the people around him must be changed to competence and he must be willing to admit his past failures with OWS and tell the American people that he is sorry. Yes, he was misled and deceived but he was the CEO of the nation, and he must be willing to admit when he was wrong. I still stand behind him, but I am weary. Little man that I am. Small in the mix. I am jaded. Disappointed too. But I still trust that he will do good by us. I still have hope. I do believe in America as being one of the greatest nation, beacon of hope. Possibilities. Champion of good and POTUS Trump must ensure that people around him with nefarious intent, subversive, and not America LOVING, do not undermine him and get to hurt America. That is his role, to protect USA from enemies within. They are many.