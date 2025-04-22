Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dave aka Geezermann
15m

The goal of Trump has been, and still is, to return America to the people. That means bringing the corrupt establishment ALL DOWN. Over 100 years of our nation being run by a criminal syndicate. All our branches of government have been taken over. Trump came in in 2016 surprising the Dems and corrupt establishment. He has been attacked non-stop since then. The government tried to murder him at least twice.

Now they are using lawfare by corrupt anti-American lawyers like the ACLU ones, and rogue judges who were installed by the cartels and traitors, to prevent the will of the American people from being carried out by the Executive branch.

The ENTIRE CORRUPT STINKING SYSTEM MUST BE ENDED, including the federal reserve, the IRS, etc., and it can't be done in the first 100 days. It is war, using irregular warfare.

GKB
17m

You have been duped.

