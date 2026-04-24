POTUS Trump outdid himself with this clusterfuck! No one can argue that their regime was bad, but that was for the Iranian people to address and they were…in shop…and we could have used crippling economic sanctions and covert etc. so many tools in the toolbox.

yet I awake to day to agree that this was to get access to and gain control of Iran’s oil…to strangle China too…we did this for Israel…imagine that…we bombed for another nation’s battle…not in our interest, but theirs. I get it…but I cannot agree with it. I want a USA to lead and be on top globally, a strong USA, best nation, yet as part of the world…today, we are like a devil…how come? disrespected. not one nation stood up in this fight? no one felt USA was worth it to join in? tells us lots.

I did not think I would say it. But I cannot defend this. The USA lost, and Iran won! Iran rag-dolled us. POTUS Trump in effect surrendered. This is no ceasefire, this is surrender. Our great military have been toyed with, played with, abused, misused for DIVA drunk Hegseth’s wet dream tantrums…disastrously.

This cannot be topped, this senseless bombing of Iran and now POTUS Trump is stuck in the ocean in an open-ended cease fire surrounded by bobble-head ‘yes-men’ who are all de-balled and lack the stones to tell him when he is wrong for they only interested in their fat salaries and wine and cheese and enriching themselves with access and insider contracts and a ball-room dance invite etc. and when you tell POTUS Trump no, you are out. something is very wrong here.

The bombing of Iran in union with Israel, will go down as the greatest military foreign policy disaster of a decision in history under POTUS Trump, a clusterfuck of an operation…has embarrassed USA and exposed military weaknesses e.g. stealth is NOT stealth as per F-35 being shot down…and I argue this is why we are in ceasefire, because the government and our great POTUS is trapped and does not know what the hell to do…we went from saying when the ceasefire expires today and no deal, we will bomb you into stone age to open-ended ceasefire…how does that happen? and Iran moved not one inch…as if we were really negotiating with ourselves…POTUS Trump made a catastrophic decision to do this bombing and innocent children were killed and this sits at dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth’s feet. I want USA to win always, out military to succeed for it is the greatest force…yet not this way. this bombing had no purpose, no justification, we were not attacked and was wrong. no sensible person can defend it.

the lack of purpose, the lack of end-point, the shifting reasons, the fact that we lost many soldiers and equipment, the fact that we changed cease fire daily to then end up in a surrender with an indefinite ceasefire, the fact that Iran’s regime is still in place catastrophically (and worse) for they are bad, the fact that Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones are in place (verified by our intel after 2 months of US and Israel bombing) which means we were pounding sand, the fact that they maintain their enriched uranium, the fact that they now monopolize and strangle the Hormuz straits, and the fact that ending Iran’s support for terror entities like HAMAS and Hezbollah has also failed as it remains intact.

So, can someone tell me what we accomplished? What did we do here? What was the win? Do not attack me, please bring sensible debate, state your case, we wish to learn and understand and share. Please tell us how this is any, even 0.5% of a victory?

Thanks