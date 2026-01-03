I give Trump PRAISE for a safe surgical military operation re Maduro; I do not want US blood & treasure spilled here nor innocent Latin American people killed; 'no occupation, do not touch their oil,
let Venezuelans decide their own oil and future, we LEAVE! clean! in/out! now Marjorie Taylor Greene joins AOC & Democrats slamming Trump’s Venezuela operation: ‘Boy were we wrong’; what is your view?
What is your view?
Usual political rivals Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found rare common ground on Saturday – joining forces to slam President Donald Trump‘s dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The unprecedented military operation saw Maduro and his wife arrested on narco-terrorism charges, but the unusual alliance of firebrand lawmakers wasn’t buying the official explanation.
‘It’s not about drugs,’ Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media after the raid was confirmed by government officials. ‘It’s about oil and regime change.’
What is your view? Do you agree with MTG and Ocasio-Cortez?
My post: BREAKING! Maduro captured, Venezuela bombed, ‘US strikes Venezuela, Absolute Resolve”, Maduro captured and flown out of the country’, a surgical successful extraction, Trump/US military deserve PRAISE
the United States had captured the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, & was flying him out of Venezuela; Mr. Maduro’s wife had also been captured. Senator Mike Lee questions Trump’s authority
I think Trump acted within his Article II powers
Listen to Dave on the X22 report for further explanation of this operation and why?
Politicians too often talk to media before
They have any facts? They are not privileged to be
Included in the plans ahead of time?
Who pays attention to either of these women?