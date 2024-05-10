I have been asked by persons with Trump (45) and one who deals with him directly (at this time) to lay out what I think he MUST do in his first days & with focus on speaking about the COVID response &
mRNA vaccine...it was asked directly and they informed me they will get it in front of him now; we had a discussion and they listened to what I was saying...they said it is 100% what he MUST do; I
will share it with you as I click ‘send’ to them by Saturday…so you see what I send to POTUS Trump…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you Dr. Alexander! This is the first move which I have seen of Trump turning the corner on this topic, and it is vital that he do so! Your frank honesty, and well based objections could never fail to be convincing to anyone who hears you out. Thank you once again for your consistency, constancy, and compassion in all that you advocate - it is not just an important role which you are playing, but a vital one!
Trump got rolled by the pharmafia and the "health" agencies. He needs to admit it, and then make them pay dearly.