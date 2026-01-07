I have said before, all things considered, Rubio who has demonstrated he is more capable than the rest of clowns in our great POTUIS Trump's cabinet & especially the idiots leading our Health agencies
will be the next Republican nominees and can be POTUS...I like him in that role, I think way more capable; he is the POTUS in waiting & maybe is POTUS right now in a way! Hegseth is a baby to Marco!
Viceroy of Venezuela…Rubio’s stock is rising and rising fast…what is your view?
hhhmmm
This photo tells a huge story why JD Vance was not in the picture in the Trump news conference…with Rubio at Trump’s right. JD Vance will never be the Republican nominee for POTUS in 2028. Cannot win!
Rubio is a neocon who is totally bought and paid for by the One World Cabal. Don't be so naive, Doc. ALL of Trump's Cabinet is bought and paid for. Don't you kid yourself.
Here's a documentary that every American needs to see. It's long, but it proves (with receipts) that everything you thought you knew about the USA is nothing but LIES!!! It's time to wake up and take our country back. Stop falling for and swooning over all the cabal members who run this country. They ALL need to go.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oVpt_I9iQQ
I know you like Rubio, I do not. He’s the definition of neocon.