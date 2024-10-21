I have said before & repeat, all involved with the fraud of the fake PCR-created non-pandemic (COVID) plus CDC, HHS, NIH, NIAID, FDA officials & the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene-based (LNP platform)
must sit in court rooms facing proper judges, under oath, separate, juries, tribunals & made to answer what they knew, when as to lack of safety, why silence on key aspects especially the mRNA vaccine
and all must be investigated fairly and sit in front of judges and juries and if any of them (see my 116 Horsemen of the Apocalypse list to start, see below) are shown to be not guilty of causing death (and more not yet on the list), then we allow them good lives and praise them, but for those shown to have caused deaths by their very actions and policies, if judges and juries call for prison, then we imprison and if judges call for the death penalty, then we execute them, we hang them, but based on courts, judges and juries.
I propose, given the deaths and harms of the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA technology gene-based vaccine, that Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko, Tureci, Sahin be the first with Francis Collins and Fauci, Birx, Hahn, and Azar, called to testify under oath.
Hang them all, each one who it is proven did wrong that caused deaths.
116 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)
Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)
Dr. Jay Varma, NYC Covid Czar
Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)
Tim Walz (governor)
George Soros
Hunter Biden (Metabiota)
Melinda Gates
Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul
Bret Weinstein
Gavin Newsom
Former VP Mike Pence
Sarah Jane "Jane" Halton of Australian government
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)
Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
Members of the CDC's ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)
D Hinshaw (Canada)
Dr. Peter Jüni
Mark McGowan, Australian state premier
Dr. Peter Hotez
Matt Pottinger
The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Andy Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Klaus Schwab
The Wellcome Trust
Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia
The Rockefeller Foundation
Bill Gates
Rachel Maddow
Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada
SAGE (UK)
Tom Wolf
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)
PM Scott Morrison
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)
Dr. Paul Offit
Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Ralph Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Robert Kadlec
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)
Peter Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, Australia
CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel
MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo aka 'Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples' (former New York Governor)
Dr. Andrew Hill
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Tom Frieden
Ursula von der Leyen
Neil Cavuto (FOX)
Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)
Chris Cuomo (CNN)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Danielle Smith's 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022
Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)
Joy Reid
Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt
François Legault (Quebec)
Don Lemon (CNN)
Trump’s OWS Task Force team (save Giroir)
Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)
Michael Gunner, Australian politician
Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minster)
If this is the case then Trump will sit in court, too. The law does not play identity politics.
