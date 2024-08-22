a brutal assault committed on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train. Police said the four lured a 49-year-old passenger to the back of a train and then beat him while they robbed him.

Have no mercy on them, they sought to kill the man and thus any person with a gun should have killed them! Life was threatened…we must pile these feral animals up so that the message gets out! Police will thank us! Once it is 100%, you watching the person (s) trying to harm another, you seeing the illegal raping our American teen, or child, then intervene, it is time!

Kamala Harris and Biden did this, with Obama, and all blood rests at their feet. We punish them at the polls and in courts.

Exclusive Report: Biden-Harris Polices Released 4 Dangerous Migrants Who Then Viciously Attacked Chicago Man

It was just one more incident that formed the 11,000 percent rise in the CPD’s arrests of Venezuelans since 2021.

In addition, more than half a million children designated as UACs have been allowed to enter the country without any rigorous vetting, and more than 425,000 have simply been released into the U.S. “This number is troubling, particularly because most UACs are never removed from the United States,” the report says.

Though the report does not mention it, recent news finds that nearly 300,000 of these children have simply vanished into the U.S., and authorities have no idea where they went.

The report also reveals that untold numbers of violent gang members, some of whom belong to dangerous gangs — such as MS-13 and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua — have also been allowed to just walk into the country with few restrictions or attempts to identify and track them.

However, these failures seem to amount to concerted policy, not mere incompetence, and the situation will get no better if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president.

As the report notes, “In 2017, then-Senator Kamala Harris asserted that ‘an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal’ and mocked any plans to remove illegal aliens from the United States. Contrary to the border czar’s claims, many of the illegal aliens allowed to enter the United States under Vice President Harris’s watch are criminals who victimized Americans and terrorized U.S. communities.”

