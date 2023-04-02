Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TFish's avatar
TFish
Apr 2, 2023

There’s a problem with Ioannidis. He starts from an unvalidated assumption, right from the beginning: “Vaccines represent a major advance against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

That’s the very first sentence. Like a mantra to frame the entire discussion. He has been, despite his great contribution in documenting the actual IFR, a believer in vaccination without deep critique.

It’s a blind spot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Richard Lizotte's avatar
Richard Lizotte
Apr 2, 2023

You can watch my testimony of how the vaccines killed my brother and how the narrative did not allow me to see him in the hospital. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca Go to Hearings, Testimony, Toronto Event Day 1 at the 6:32:00 mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture