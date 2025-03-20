IMO, if you destroy another’s property, e.g. Tesla cars, whether you like them or not or approve of them or not, once you do that, you become a criminal and I want you to be harshly punished with deep incarceration, financial penalty. You would have lost me there and I do not agree or support any such behavior.

I am calling on people to not do this as vandalism as it is wrong, destructive and illegal and if you know of anyone doing this or moving this way, please dissuade them or report them.

A POTUS has the right to make decisions as the executive and we can agree or disagree, and we have forums to address disagreement e.g. the polls e.g. midterms etc. and courts but we do not go about destroying other people’s business and property. In no sane universe is that ever right and you must be caught and punished.

Musk and I have deep serious philosophical disagreement but that does not mean I hate him as a person or human being…we may never ever agree but I wish him all success as I hope he wishes me and all…we are brothers and sisters in a struggle and again, while I vehemently disapprove as to his actions and how he is allowed to operate and the secrecy and mayhem, this is the right of POTUS Trump who will be judged in time at the polls by his decisions. In the meantime, we take it up procedurally and judicially in the courts and we head back to the polls. And we follow the rulings as part of good governance. And we appeal if we wish to.

To close, POTUS Trump was wrong to sell Teslas on the White House Lawn and Lutnick was wrong to advertise Musk cars telling people to buy Teslas and the stock. Both very wrong. Musk is a big boy, he can talk to the American people…he can start by being respectful, contrite, apologize for when he told America go fuck itself in the face over the work visa argument etc. You have a company owned by Musk that has benefitted with massive tax breaks and tax incentives and handouts e.g. 40 billion $ also benefitting via a POTUS using the White House property to sell his vehicles? Give me a break! All of this is like a joke…I think the new administration is punking the nation.

