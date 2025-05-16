Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
1h

Hmmmm. And when I think about Michigan, I think of that FBI b.s. with the "plan to kidnap" Gretchen Witmer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris's avatar
Chris
1h

Yet Trump is doing high fives with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture