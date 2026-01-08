on in under two years”…

‘Millions of Britons taking weight-loss jabs may need to stay on them for life, experts have warned.

A landmark study found most users regain the weight inside two years of stopping treatment, much faster than traditional dieters.

The injections, including now-household names such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, have been hailed as a breakthrough in obesity treatment.’

‘But a major Oxford review suggests the benefits may be short-lived once treatment ends.

In the first analysis of its kind, examining 37 studies involving more than 9,300 people, researchers found that when the jabs are stopped, weight returns rapidly – regardless of how much was lost.

On average, users gained around a pound a month after quitting, with many projected to have regained much of or all the weight lost by between 17 and 20 months.’

RFK Jr. Bobby Jr. gets a hat tip from me for he early on raged against these GLP-1 agonists and pushed for exercise and proper diet…he is and was right, huge praise Bobby Jr.! He knew of the dangers and worthlessness of this, a money grab!

Take fat jabs for life, experts rule - as pivotal study reveals users coming off the drugs pile the pounds back on in under two years | Daily Mail Online

See my prior substacks:

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.