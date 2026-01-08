Fat vaccines/jabs, be warned! RFK Jr. was correct! I have warned prior about the dangers of OZEMPIC, Wegovy, Mounjaro, GLP-1s etc. as to weight loss, being abused & research shows DANGER!
Besides serious GI damage etc., now Oxford research shows massive rebound weight gain! "Take fat jabs for life, experts rule - as pivotal study reveals users coming off the drugs pile the pounds back
on in under two years”…
‘Millions of Britons taking weight-loss jabs may need to stay on them for life, experts have warned.
A landmark study found most users regain the weight inside two years of stopping treatment, much faster than traditional dieters.
The injections, including now-household names such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, have been hailed as a breakthrough in obesity treatment.’
‘But a major Oxford review suggests the benefits may be short-lived once treatment ends.
In the first analysis of its kind, examining 37 studies involving more than 9,300 people, researchers found that when the jabs are stopped, weight returns rapidly – regardless of how much was lost.
On average, users gained around a pound a month after quitting, with many projected to have regained much of or all the weight lost by between 17 and 20 months.’
RFK Jr. Bobby Jr. gets a hat tip from me for he early on raged against these GLP-1 agonists and pushed for exercise and proper diet…he is and was right, huge praise Bobby Jr.! He knew of the dangers and worthlessness of this, a money grab!
Take fat jabs for life, experts rule - as pivotal study reveals users coming off the drugs pile the pounds back on in under two years | Daily Mail Online
See my prior substacks:
proper diet, matching energy intake with activity levels, active lifestyle, exercise etc. remain the key to weight control. healthy weight control. No doubt some have situations more complex yet the answer is not to fall for money making shiny things that have not been proven, where the proper safety studies have not been done and where the evidence is accumulating that it is harmful...fact is some do not do good on these fat vaccines etc.
These drugs should have NEVER been approved and should never have been allowed on the market. It's only because Big Pharma has owned our government for decades. They didn't care how many humans suffered or died because of their worthless drugs, they were in it for the money - period. They don't want people to be healthy, and I'm sure they hate the new Food Pyramid.