This does not work, setting you up for rebound weight gain, FAILURE! Like Jenny Craig and Weightwatchers etc., predicated on failure!

I lost 3st on Mounjaro – now, I’m losing an organ

Two months after taking the weight-loss drug, I started suffering excruciating pain. I believe the ‘miracle’ medication was to blame

‘By the following February, life had started to look better. I had found a new job, working alongside people who I liked, and had moved in with my boyfriend. The weight I had piled on during that terrible year, though, remained. I didn’t fit into any of my clothes. I could barely look at myself in my new office’s harshly lit lift mirror without wincing.

I decided enough was enough and that my best bet at a meaningful change would be to try Mounjaro. Now, almost a year to the day that I took that first dose, I have gallstones. These have ended up causing acute pancreatitis and significantly elevated liver enzymes – a combination that carries a real risk of life-threatening complications. I am slated for gallbladder removal surgery in March.

Peak in gallbladder surgeries

Any direct link between GLP-1s (medicines licenced to treat weight loss and diabetes) and gallstones remains ambiguous. It is widely accepted that rapid weight loss or gain can be a cause, but if we want more concrete answers, more research will need to be done. Statistically, the number of gallbladder surgeries recorded by NHS England in 2024-25 hit its highest peak in a decade.’

Still, while I can’t say that what happened to me is because I took a GLP-1 medication, I do have an interesting comparison that I can make. A couple of years prior to the jab, I considered going on immunosuppressants for the skin condition psoriasis. To be prescribed these, you have to go through rigorous health screenings, including blood tests to establish baseline organ function. My liver was fine, as was everything else – I passed. My lifestyle may not have been perfect, my BMI higher than medically desirable, but it wasn’t making me sick. I have the medical records to prove it.

That changed after February 2025. My hair fell out. I endured increasingly agonising “attacks”, where I experienced a feeling of fullness and then a frightening, climactic pain, interspersed with bouts of throwing up. These sometimes happened multiple times a month, more if I ate particularly fatty foods or drank alcohol, resulting in countless hours spent in A&E. I often find myself wondering whether it was worth it – whether a 3st weight loss was worth losing an organ.’