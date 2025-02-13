I have warned you that Elon Musk touting Ozempic was a devastating move & many will be harmed, I shared evidence of harms, now indications are that users run risk of going BLIND, a major side effect
Blind, paralysis, teeth falling out, gastrointestinal adverse effects; I warned that the necessary HARM exclusion studies were not done & the science was still maturing & NOT to use it as weight loss
More Americans on OZEMPIC going blind...
Ozempic will HARM you! Wegovy...DO NOT touch it! DO NOT! DO NOT use this as a weight loss drug, do not touch it! The pharmaceutical is being the typical murderers money-hungry beast it is, they WILL
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them
‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC &
___
Having spent my whole professional career in pharmacy, I have never seen a drug or injection that truly was safe and effective to use for weight loss. My Gail was on Mounjaro as part of a metabolic program with Mayo. After a couple of months of use, her vision became fuzzy, and it was diagnosed as inflammation of the retinal cells, and the most likely cause was the injections.! we stopped immediately with the injections and she recovered her vision! If you look at the historical harm that all these diet programs using drugs caused you have to conclude that the research is faulty and of short duration, and a true negative impacts of these drugs and injections are not exposed until they are prescribed for the general public!
This is so sad. I too am trying to lose some weight and spend my time keeping track of what I eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I have eliminated almost 100% pasta, bread and rice, sticking to a more vegetarian way of eating to losing weight. I drink about a gallon and a half of water to clean me out. My sugar varies everyday from 6.0 when I eat to 4.0 when I sleep. Relatives that have lost a lot of weight have told me to try the new "O" miracle weight loss drug but I know lack of discipline and lack of exercise is what keeps weight on. I am starting a regime of exercise soon. I average about 2 to 3 miles daily without calisthenics. I love to cycle but here in NYC its very cold. When I was younger I loved to cycle in the cold but not anymore. I don't know. I just feel sad for anyone who depends on a drug to produce magic even herbs have to be taken in moderation because the liver and kidney might not appreciate that plant, …yes, so reading this information is heartbreaking. I will refer my family members who take this drug to read some of Dr. Paul Alexanders medical studies. Let's pray for those who are experiencing very bad side effects and thank you Dr. Paul. and your colleagues who are dedicated to setting the record straight to SAVE LIVES. GOD BLESS YOU