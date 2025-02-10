the vaccinal induced antibodies could not mechanically get to the respiratory compartment, mucosal layer (respiratory mucosa) where it was needed; it was all a lie, the COVID mRNA transfection vaccine could have never ever worked! In young or old and especially in older persons with a flat non-existent immune system that could not MAKE antibodies. Yeadon is/was correct. Bhakdi was correct.

That using a vaccine (or whatever you called the mRNA platform as it is not a vaccine) that did not sterilize the virus (stop infection, replication, transmission (this is why mandates should have never been allowed)) and as such is termed LEAKY (see Marek’s chicken virus/disease and author Read et al. Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens)

would only lead to vaccine induced antibodies not arriving at MAXIMAL what we term ‘FULL’ binding capacity, vaccinating INTO the teeth of a pandemic when there is elevated infectious pressure (circulating pathogen if there was one in COVID but we are gaming this out) and sub-optimal MOUNTING population immune pressure response given that vaccinal antibodies cannot get to their full binding strength if introduced in the midst of pandemic and thus not fully developed to neutralize the virus…and so there is sub-optimal ‘weak’ binding and thus inability to neutralize. This places the microbe under Darwinian natural selection pressure and thus the emergence of more infectious potentially more virulent strains/clades (viral immune escape)…this is likely what has and is happening with the failed COVID ‘leaky’ mRNA vaccine as well as the deadly effects…there is also antibody dependent enhancement of infection and of disease (ADEI, ADED)…

we brought a mRNA-LNP injection to NOTHING. I do not believe there was a COVID virus, I think this was likely a released toxin, poison, chemical etc. All of this was a lie. We had NO pandemic, I do not think we ever did in history, and we argue ‘pandemic’ is a made-up word. It is about BUSINESS. Like Cancer research.

Importantly, Original Antigenic Sin (OAS) is a huge problem for when you vaccinate with the flu vaccine and then let us suppose the proposed avian bird flu is REAL posing a real problem (of which it is not) and you are exposed (or vaccinated for avian), your immune system recalls antibodies (not to the avian flu) but to the initial prime or exposure and in this case to the seasonal influenza. Even if you had antibodies to the avian bird flu via vaccine etc. Vaccinating for seasonal flu will leave one potentially susceptible to the virulence of the avian flu (or other similar glycosylated respiratory pathogen with similar surface sugars and glycans etc.) and recalled antibodies will mainly be to the annual flu. This is OAS operating. Persons would then be susceptible to the avian flu that will likely blow past all immune defenses.

Importantly, most people who died during that ‘Spanish Flu’ died not from any influenza virus, but from bacterial pneumonia secondary to any viral infection and we also are learning now that we may have poisoned thousands and killed them via overdose of aspirin. We had just discovered aspirin in 1917, 1918 and were using toxic levels of aspirin. That killed.

