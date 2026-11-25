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POTUS Trump takes the reckless dangerous decision to PARDON Huang and others in NVIDIA and his Commerce Secretary Lutnick and all in his administration linked to this NVIDIA sex spying madness, then his Presidency is over! Democrats will move to impeach and I will say they will have the congress and Senate votes and can remove Trump from office. I think JD Vance will go along with it so that he can be POTUS and will pardon Trump as he is sworn in a la Nixon and Ford. I would be devastated and do not want this, but we are talking national security and potential breaches that involve China and spying and breaches to our defenses and military capacity given the chips et al. involved; they were NEVER to have gone to China. I do think if Trump pardons Huang and Lutnick and others BEFORE full unbiased investigations take place by the relevant agencies and government oversight bodies, to prevent inquiry, then I would agree with impeachment and removal under the proper constitutional steps. The President will not be suitable to remain POTUS of America if he pardons people seemingly involved in high crimes and spying and breaches to America’s national security et al.

I will stand with Democrats then. against my better judgements but Trump would have taken an America damaging step then and I would not be able to support. or be silent. JD Vance will need step in and boy oh boy, I think JD may well be hoping all of this happens for as it is, his sorry political career is actually over! Both POTUS Trump’s and Vance’s political careers are done, the loss, the schlonging Democrats put on them is so extensive, so deep…put this way, Democrats will not approve no SCOTUS picks as Alito and Thomas seek to go now. Democrats slated to keep senate in 2028, so at least 4 years…but can win WH…point I am making is that in 4 years, maybe even 2, Democrats will have 2 SCOTUS picks and tilt the court 5 left and 4 right…game over then! all will be reversed. think about what I am saying and how devastating the midterm results were.

But I think it will not get there, money drives these people, not rule of law or right vs wrong…I think as I write this, senior people being paid off, bought out and will move to help cover this up. It is not that they do not want to investigate etc., but to get big free backdoor money to stand down…these fuckers in US congress and Senate will sell their mothers for one dollar (1 $), these are the lowest bottom-dweller scum societally, well, not all, e.g. Senator Johnson is superb, but many many, a whole lot of them, but some in congress and Senate are really good Americans. I admire them. But many are no different than a used care salesman living in his mommy’s basement at 60 doing crack. But outnumbers the good. The majority of US congress and Senate are rapists, sodomizers, swindlers, high-crime bandits in suits and skirts and pumps, like on FOX News. Kleptocrats, kakistocrats, losers.

I think this Thanksgiving comes at a bad time for POTUS Trump and Republicans for all the ills of bad policies of the last 2 years will be discussed at the turkey table and cemented. I think the Republicans especially with this NVIDIA spy sex scandal is already dictating outcome of the 2028 elections. Democrats will take house, Senate, retain these 2, more governorships, and will get the POTUS. They will reshape the SCOTUS and reverse everything Trump did, including how he remodeled the oval office.

Long live POTUS Trump, may the Lord grant his gracious mercy and peace and success and cover him with favor. Protect him as he moves forward.