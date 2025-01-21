“I JUST GOT THE NEWS FROM MY LAWYER…I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!” Chansley, who was photographed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a horned helmet, painted face and bare
chest. “NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHA FU*KIN GUNS!!! I LOVE THIS COUNTRY!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!” “J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME…EVERYTHING done in the dark WILL come to light"
Wow! Interesting first statement by the Shaman on being pardoned by Donaldus Magnus Maximus Trumpos.
But in the end, for 47, a promise made, a promise kept, and you must admit he went way further than we thought. He did good here.
Thank You, God!! So grateful for President Trump.