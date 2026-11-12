Iran war now, state we won, take off-ramp, and bring troops home; Trump after meeting with Qatari PM says he believes war with Iran is militarily 'effectively over' 5)recommend Hegseth for some form of prosecution in military courts 6) allow Epstein probe issue to be opened up in full no matter fall out no matter if you know many in it, I know you did not touch any under-aged girls, so be brave 7) get Noem and Corey and all linked to ICE disaster investigated 8)stop all mRNA vaccines from US market, all and now 9)end or roll back tariffs it is damaging economy 10) revisit some of the disastrous actions of DOGE 11) make those hurt or killed in Noem ICE whole again 12)stop building anything to yourself, no amount of trying to tell us the need for it et al., the public does not buy it, the election results spoke to all of that…13) stop threatening the Democrat party who now control house and Senate, their oversight committees, it is their right to investigate your government and the public actually is horrified by your words that this para ‘may be criminal to investigate your government’ and that, put out by the Trump administration on this, I find it insane and horrifying that your orbit could threaten the incoming congress/oversight this way…14) get out in front of the self-enriching and apparent enriching of the family etc. and explain it…work with the Democrats…you have a nation to lead and I sense you can do very well!!! all you did for 2 years, now sit down Mr. President, make a list, write down what you did, now do the opposite!

I support you POTUS Trump, but I think your administration is a corrupt one, full of grift and greed.

Opposite! Mr. President, the nation spoke and rejected the first 2 years of term 2. You must now do opposite as nothing prior worked as far as Americans are concerned. Simply do the opposite.

Why are you not going through congress to build the arch to yourself for that is what it is? We have rules so why are you not following the process? You are emboldening other future POTUS et al. to do as they please and not work with congress hence the American people.

Please. For your legacy for the Democrats will make more gains in 2028 plus the White House. and they will reverse all. Long live POTUS Trump, despite his catastrophic transformative failures, I want him to succeed but he has made bad decisions and has failed (the nation just said this in the mid-terms) yet I know he wants a way forward. I feel strongly he is a good human being. I pray the Lord gives him grace, helps him stop insulting people especially women, covers him with favor and mercy and blesses him and gives him a clear mind. I think he has good to do still for USA, if he could only clean out his cabinet of the morons, the sycophants, the inept idiots he placed around him for loyalty ONLY. They are damaging him!

I would like POTUS Trump to stand up and praise and congratulate Colom, new Senator for Mississippi.

Huge hugs POTUS Trump!