Del, tighten up the words, do not tell me or us that we can give people vaccines or drugs even when they do not work or are proven unsafe, or not been proven to be safe, as long as the people have choice to take it or not? of fucking course once from the medical system or health agencies or talking head crooks on CNN and FOX shilling COVID et al. vaccines, people will take it. They cede to authority, to the white coat. Always have, always will. So what you say is still NOT correct. Choice yes, but from among GOOD safe effective alternative courses of action. Do I make any sense Del?
Del:
‘Picture this: a health official tells a worried parent in an outbreak area, “Just go get the shot.” No mention of alternatives. No mention of the vaccine package insert. No mention of what’s actually in that insert—including warnings about brain inflammation, transverse myelitis, or GBS as potential side effects of Merck’s MMR-II vaccine.
That’s happening right now in Texas and Pennsylvania amid measles outbreaks. And it’s happening because most media outlets simply will not tell parents the full picture.
On The HighWire, I held up that exact vaccine safety insert during my conversation with ICAN investigative reporter Jefferey Jaxen and ICAN attorney Aaron Siri, making a point that defines everything Informed Consent Action Network stands for: This is not about banning vaccines. This is about informed choice.’
Come on Del, lets work together to get the right trials, judges, courts, juries and declarative guilty verdicts so that we can hang some of these people who kill in the name of profits and power.
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I think the issue is that vaccines/drug cocktails that they are, are promoted by govt agencies who are controlled by the Pharma industry that profits from them. The issue has to focus much more clearly and loudly on the propaganda process and the power structure that denies the public real information. Given the power of these corporations it is not possible to promote the total withdrawal of these drugs from the public--at this time. The belief in these drugs and pharma industry is even more profound than people's religious beliefs and we all know that you cannot use logic to undo those beliefs. This is a major social science/psychological problem; ie, how to undo beliefs that operate on a cellular, emotional level and not an intellectual one. Have been struggling this one all my adult activist life. So if you, Paul, want to push more radical, progressive change then how would you deal with this human problem in our mind controlled population. Bitching out Kennedy or Del or anyone does not do it.
I followed Del way back when. THIS doesn't sound like him at all. I picture him railing against the jabs. What happened?
Why would we as a country make available anything that could cause harm?? Just for freedom of choice?
Thank you Paul!