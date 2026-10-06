Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
Oct 6

I think the issue is that vaccines/drug cocktails that they are, are promoted by govt agencies who are controlled by the Pharma industry that profits from them. The issue has to focus much more clearly and loudly on the propaganda process and the power structure that denies the public real information. Given the power of these corporations it is not possible to promote the total withdrawal of these drugs from the public--at this time. The belief in these drugs and pharma industry is even more profound than people's religious beliefs and we all know that you cannot use logic to undo those beliefs. This is a major social science/psychological problem; ie, how to undo beliefs that operate on a cellular, emotional level and not an intellectual one. Have been struggling this one all my adult activist life. So if you, Paul, want to push more radical, progressive change then how would you deal with this human problem in our mind controlled population. Bitching out Kennedy or Del or anyone does not do it.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
Oct 6Edited

I followed Del way back when. THIS doesn't sound like him at all. I picture him railing against the jabs. What happened?

Why would we as a country make available anything that could cause harm?? Just for freedom of choice?

Thank you Paul!

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