Period, with OWS lockdowns and school closures that harmed and saved NOT one life. He was misguided and misled and lied to by his advisors like Redfield, Hahn, Fauci, Birx et al. and overall deepstate that encompassed academia, media, health agencies etc. but he knew soon after by mid 2020 what the situation was (that COVID was a PCR manufactured fake fraud non-pandemic) yet he has failed to stand up and admit the failure of OWS warp speed and the failure and deadliness of the mRNA vaccine, still praising it as saving lives when we can find NOT ONE life it has saved across 5 years, anywhere.

But I still think Trumpos can do great things! I have not given up on him.

I do think Trump in 2020 believed the lies and wanted to save lives but I think across time and now, he is captured by the deestate and can only continue this barbarity. The hire of RFK Jr. to sit atop HHS and block for him, to place directors who blocked and lied for RFK Jr., all doing their job by the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales which is to expand mRNA vaccine with double talk, legalese and shirtless steroid camelot bullshit from Bobby Kennedy Jr. as if we the American populace is one big cu*t and he is the only smart c*nt in the room when he in fact cut his teeth on our science. His silence on mRNA and what was done wrong, the PREP Act et al. since at HHS speaks volumes and he has lost all credibility by me. and I supported him.

I give Trump flex for they did fuck him with COVID lies. And Trump, true to form, wanted to be the one saving the nation so he bit it all…he wanted to be famous…yet it all failed and it was all a fraud. But he knows and knew it fast, the truth, but will not mea culpa and I do not know why.

I think Republicans can and will lose the US house and Senate in 2026 and White House in 2028 and I think they will move to remove Trump from office. we are confronting a constitutional crisis and it is very troubling. How Trump can feel he could just build all these structures in DC without coming to the people, when we know insiders and people linked will be getting contracts and will enrich…Corey taught us how it goes…kickback man Corey…

and the clusterfuck of the failed Iran war seals the damaged legacy for Trump for it is the one worst military decision ever in US history and we have lost 25 soldiers on account as Iran struts massive, grew more powerful in the Gulf now, retains its drones and missiles as we whittle ours down by one-half as Israel refuses to use theirs…, as Iran rag-dolls us, shoots our targets at will, and hits them, with precision, likely Russia and China’s help, hits our invisible F-35, our E-3, our aircraft carriers, near 50 aircraft damaged destroyed etc. how come?

Add the Epstein pedophile cover up of major high level connected rich DC and Palm Beach men, some linked to Trump, well it makes for a crushed legacy. Pom Pom Pam Bambi did Trump no favors as she worked to cover up.

I also cannot understand how Trump’s sons could be given power and such lucrative inside beneficial as per reports, insider opportunities to enrich…in your face bitches if how I think they think…no constraints and the Republicans are sitting there stroking themselves fattening bank accounts and will wonder how come some ended up in a jail and lost the coming elections. None of Trump’s sons were elected as Kushner, the person who played a role and fucked us with the COVID ventilators that killed. all of this needs to be aired out and examined legally. all.

I really like Trump and in a crazy why think he could end up on Rushmore but the way things going, unless he stands up, he can go down as the most catastrophic divisive destructive POTUS USA has ever had. Today we point there. I as a major supporter say it plainly. America was broken way back re Bush 1, even Reagan, Clinton, Obama, Bush 2, but Trump is doing a good job to cause serious problems societally and never have we been as divided and across class and money lines as now. and I like the man. somewhere in there, he lost focus on the American people and focuses only on bling, making bitcoin money, structures with his name on it while he has done nothing consequential to earn that case in point Kennedy center, again, I loathe Democrats but monuments and names are places Mr. POTUS where people died to get there, won wars, unified the union, civil war, initial POTUSs, were assassinated etc. not because you slap paint on a building means they rename after you…and I know government runs by buddies of people in power whisper to them to throw out a contract for some development and they go register a company, put in the bid, get it, and you get kickbacks. I sure hope none of that is happening in Trump’s 2nd term for Corey showed us it was happening for him and Noem.

Trump has serious soul searching and house cleaning to do.