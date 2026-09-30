Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizen's avatar
Citizen
Oct 1

Unfortunately I think he is a complete charlatan out for his own enrichment, as many New Yorkers tried to warn us.

Alas.

Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
Oct 1

"true to form, wanted to be the one saving the nation".....

I guess it depends on which nation.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture