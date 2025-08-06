Her research is unlike any, she will find what she wants to find and is out there and even hidden. I appreciate that she supports USA and Trump, I am not interested in her personality and smears others make etc. of her. I judge by the arc of one’s life and deeds. She wants USA to win, I am down with that. She wants Trump to win, I am down with that. She knows them by name and detail, who now sits inside but must be removed. She has the goods, I know. They best not get too comfy…he he he.

Inside Laura Loomer’s rise: ‘Obsessive’ research, Oval Office visits

‘Laura Loomer’s application for a White House press pass has gone unanswered for months. The jobs she said President Donald Trump wanted her to take working for him have never materialized.

And yet, there she was in the Oval Office on July 24 — her fourth time at the White House since Trump returned to office — after the president invited her during a recent phone call.’

It was the latest example of the unlikely access that Loomer, a 32-year-old, Florida-based MAGA activist and right-wing journalist, has with the world’s most powerful man.

Loomer has taken credit for the ouster of several federal employees, including former national security adviser Michael Waltz and some on his staff; Vinay Prasad, the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator; and, most recently, Jen Easterly, whose appointment to the faculty at West Point was rescinded last week. Her posts on social media have preceded other high-profile decisions, including the order ending Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail, which came after Loomer reported that he was being accompanied by agents on a trip to South Africa this spring.

Loomer has remained close with Trump despite what she describes as “contempt” for her by a number of White House staff and Trump advisers. While those close to the president caution that her influence with Trump only goes so far — something Loomer acknowledges — they say it’s undeniable that her persistence and loyalty have paid off.’ “I know she’s known as a ‘radical right,’ but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person,” Trump said Sunday, answering questions from reporters. “I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact she’s a patriot, and she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her.”

‘She’s About to Get Some Big Scalps’: Mark Halperin Reports Laura Loomer Has Trump’s Cabinet in Her Crosshairs

