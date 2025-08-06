Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
12m

She's an Israel First, Make Israel Great Again type of gal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
15m

Loomer is a social media 'celebrity'. So how in hell is she going to gather "Fat Rat scalps"?

Does she have authority and power of office? Loomer is a great TALKER, like all politicians, but she's a toothless dog. Oh, I know -- she's going to TALK them to death!!

The people that *DO* have the authority, resources and power of office are certainly not taking any Fat Rats out. Quite the opposite - they're HELPING the Fat Rats evade any and all legal threats.

We are now approaching Trump's **200th** day as POTUS and all we hear are crickets. However, files with hundreds of Fat Rat names have mysteriously "disappeared". Hmmm...

Sorry but, if we're counting on Loomer to do the job that Trump & Co. **should** be doing, then we're in a world of hurt and it's not going to get any better as far as the eye can see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture