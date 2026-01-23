not resisting, so why do this? I support POTUS Trump fully, yes I do, today still, despite several polices that dismayed me, but I know fundamentally he seeks to do good by USA, but you know I have stated Trump failed catastrophically with the fraud fake PCR-created non-pandemic, with the failed COVID response, with the deadly Operation warp speed (OWS) lockdowns et al. and the ineffective, non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing, viral immune escape original antigenic sin negative effectiveness Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Moncef Perna Sahin Hahn Azar et al. mRNA technology vaccine, I have said he failed, and has failed to take ownership and the sad reality for it is causing harms, is that the mRNA vaccine remains on US market despite RFK Jr. campaigning against the lockdowns and the Malone mRNA vaccine for years. RFK Jr. has failed. Is doing his job well, that aspect of it for The Outlaw of maintaining mRNA vaccine while deflecting you with bullshit ‘shiny’ things. We are caught up in the politics of it all. A failed Makary and Bhattacharya and Prasad. Clowns in my opinion.

But I need to know why this man had to be sprayed with this if down, detained, not resisting, unarmed…why? I support ICE and want them safe and to do their job unimpeded but on surface blush, this is flat wrong. Maybe illegal. What is your opinion. And this is NOT the only instance. So what is wrong? Are the ICE agents so abused and under attack that they are losing control at times? Why are they not being protected from protestors who are physically attacking them? Is this the reason why this man was sprayed?