Trump’s legacy will be his role in COVID and the mRNA vaccine. Always. It was a failure. Complete, how the response unfolded, all about OWS and the vaccine and the medical response that killed most people. See I could state it, what most know and think but their heads so high their assess they cannot think straight nor talk any truth.

Is that Makary of FDA?

I think it is! Bhattacharya of NIH? I do think it is. CDC Director? Yes! HHS leadership? Yes, of course.

He was misguided and badly misled. Trump was. But he cannot admit that. I will.

Let me first thank The Wellness Company (TWC) and its leader Foster Coulson and Peter Gillooly for being a good company, these are good people trying to help and very benevolent. They have supported Risch, myself, McCullough, Thorp and a number of other scientists and doctors when we were cancelled. Good people. In my experience.

Back to Trump.

I think if he Trump, cleans it up and MAWA, he can end up on Rushmore. I do not think he is perfect and he has huge imperfections like we all do, he is only human. But I do think he means well for USA…loves his nation, his peoples, he is not a nefarious man, he did not bring COVID or no deadly mRNA, he approved it under advisement, he loves his flag, his constitution, and I support him. still. I do. Those who attack me for supporting him, all I can say is EFF off. I have my own opinion as do you. Do not attack me for it. Say your piece and defend it and we do it civilly and peacefully and seek to despite differences, always want best for USA, all nations, and world even if we are on different sides of the issue. We love, we forgive. We DO NOT seek death if we differ, we UNDERSTAND, embrace, listen, forgive, and move on. That is all. Stop with the vapors and being weak kneed and wobbly, just calm down, chillax, recognize that there is magic in DIFFERENCES. We listen and learn. We broaden and deepen. It is magical. We do not hate!

et al. talk eff in truth to you, tell them at HHS and CDC and NIH and FDA etc. to stop EFF in around….tell them “I want the EFF in truth, do not tell me what I want to hear, stop cupping my stones, get off your damn knees, stand up like men, just the God damn EFF in truth about the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, don’t worry I will not fire your ass for the truth”…

These men are laughing at us…at us!

IMO POTUS Trump, they setting you up again; how could people who had terrible things to say about you POTUS Trump in your first term, in 2020 in COVID and even in Biden’s term until RFK Jr. endorsed you, now end up in your health agencies? I think something stinks to high heavens.

Moreover, when they tell me ~ ‘Paul, he said grab them by the pu**y in that taped interview with Billy Bush, you were ok with that’? I tell them ‘eff off, as long as it ain’t anyone in my circle or family p**sy he is grabbing, and btw, you said worst and you know it, banging your dog behind your garden shed…you sickos…I am cool for I judge by the full ARC of one’s life, Trump’s not so bad relative to even people in my family…worse in yours….same way I can accept RFK Jr. (I like the man, I think a good soul) even with his lust demons and all…I like the man, the good work he does, comes with a good heart, misguided at times no doubt as is yours and mines…we are all imperfect fallen broken people seeking gracious mercy from our Lord…as we traverse this world! and btw, you frauds feign anger when you sit by and even partake in fondling little boys you and your homies in the US house congress and senate, most of the pedophiles in USA sitting right there in the house and senate (and are the judges and high-society rich connected elite people among us and of course, priests (and nuns) in all those religions, not just Christian catholic) so you down with that but talking smack because 47 uttered some locker room trash talk?…give me a break! you people who run around slandering and smearing Trump when he is the best thing for USA (and world to clean it up) and he is clean, no drugs, no alcohol, better past life than you yet you are tantamount to pedophiles but talking smack on the man! playing holier than thou…and talking smack about that man! when you fondle each other under the bathroom stalls in the US congress…think I did not hear about that? you sickos…sexually molesting so many female interns (and young men) for decades up there in Washington DC…think we do not know that too? Bill ‘Slick Willie’ Clinton was the tip of the iceberg, it is par for the course, our female children who are interns get molested sometimes assaulted by the men (and women) on capital hill…it is a working secret, sssshhhh oh shush, voices carry Paul’….

Trump needs to come now and declare fully:

~ “people, they EFF ed me up real good in 2020, I fell for it and all I tried to do was save lives based on what they told me as official medical scientific counsel; but I realized it never worked, the operation warp speed (OWS) school closures, business closures, and the damn Malone Bancel Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine, it just failed and harmed; it harmed you and for that I am deeply sorry and will spend the rest of my life as POTUS and after to fix this mess I helped create; I approved OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine and should not have if I followed my gut, my core instincts; I did not; I was greatly misled but I approved so the buck stops with me; I am sorry and as stated I will do all I can to MAWA, ‘make America whole again’….here is what I will immediately do

1)I immediately halt, STOP, and remove from US market, any mRNA technology or mRNA direct or related vaccine or entity, complete. not one dose is to be on the US market one hour from now, not one!

2)I order the IMMEDIATE stoppage of the liability shield protection under the PREP Act, the LIABILITY Protection, the indemnity, that medical doctors, scientists since start of this fraud fake PCR created non-pandemic, that the CDC, FDA, NIH, HHS health agency officials had, all the vaccine maker CEOs, the entire vaccine companies, all my Trump one Task Force members who pushed the deadly mRNA vaccine and misled me, and I want this retroactive so that the public can enter court for relief and sue, all of media, academia, all who were part of the con, the lies to push the vaccine

3)I order the initiation of a VICTIM compensation fund to give relief to anyone harmed by the lockdowns and/or mRNA vaccine….

4)I will ensure accountability is had and justice is served as we go after all linked to the fraud COVID and the mRNA technology and vaccine….this includes people no matter who, in my first Trump one term, Biden’s term, and present Trump two term…

I think they are laughing at us here in this photo:

and…

GOP lawmaker makes blockbuster claim: FBI has at least 20 names of suspected Epstein clients

___

