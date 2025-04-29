If SCOTUS rules against 14th or clarifies that if you are born on US soil and none of your parents are legalized at that time, that you are NOT a US citizen, then do we take such citizenship back the last 50 years of all such persons? How do we resolve it cleanly? Note, we have people in such who have served and do serve in the US military and tremendously, warriors and heroes. USA gave residency and citizenship prior to illegals who fought in army in times of war. So, is it ONLY when there is NEED that benefits the USA will an illegal be LEGAL? So, what is your opinion? Remember, in all ‘a nation of laws’ there must be compassion and human understanding and dignity.

As I wrote prior, I think it is a reasonable and justifiable argument and can go either way; again, your view? In other words if I understood the EO, he is arguing if BOTH parents are not US citizens or at least one is a legal resident at time of your birth, then US citizenship is not guaranteed; usually under the 14th amendment it is assumed you are a citizen regardless of even if BOTH your parents are not citizens or legal residents if born on US soil aka jus soli (of the soil) etc. Is that how you understood the 14th? Trump is saying NO, at least one parent must have some legal status at time of birth. In other words, Trump is arguing that automatic citizenship does not extend to you if born on US territory if your parents are inside the US ‘illegally’ and as such has no legal status. Can even be if you are on work permit or student visa or visitor visa.

I think that is reasonable. Yet at times in my mind, I support citizenship once born on US soil regardless, yet then again, I am conflicted if people just use the US to get citizenship with no ties to US or intent on any skin in the game etc. then one can see how anchor baby issues provoke so much acrimony and what Trump is saying.

Again, am I reading the argument correctly? It is indeed a fascinating question.

14th amendment states:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

