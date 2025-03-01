I am ashamed, they, our government, ambushed him, it was plain, it was wrong, and I can say it that Trump was wrong, poor form today…poor behavior for some camera time…not good…

and I am not MTG’s moronic boyfriend arguing about Zelensky’s lack of a suit when moron there fails to say same when the impregnator in chief walks around the senate in same, in the oval office in same non-suit, and in cabinet meetings in same with a cap…oh I forgot, the moron today is prostrating in hopes of some money…and oh got some camera time…oh I got it, put a pin in that moron for a moment. yes, we should not ask what moron there was doing in the oval office in such a meeting…was he planted to ask that moronic question? until I see the today’s idiotic moron there ask same of Musk, then that is all he is, a moron…he got his 15 minutes.

So, for the bobbleheads around Trump, it is ok for Musk to walk around in cabinet where he does not belong, in the Senate etc. in his t-shirt and cap? in the oval office yet you have no issue with that? oh you think he may toss some money your way? your heads are that high up your asses? you have no integrity?

I praise Trump when he does good and hammer him when he does wrong, and he did wrong today. I go as far as to say it was set up to end this way and staged. It was bullying to the highest order.

and the irony is that the US made this madness happen, this Russia-Ukraine madness, and all the hundreds of thousands of dead both sides, it is fully on the USA, and it’s government and yes, Biden but we can trace it back before Biden…and the US baited and removed the democratically elected Ukranian President and installed this cross-dressing freak and poked him and goaded him about this NATO entrance and pushed Russia to act…provoked Vlad…if Canada was putting Russian nukes in Niagara Falls I would want USA to attack to ensure it does not happen. I am very surgical and pathological on right vs wrong. Does not matter if I like you, if you are wrong, I can say it and deal with it. Trump and Vance and the dog and pony sycophants today in Oval were wrong, especially the bobblehead nodders head up their ass crew.

I agree…it was wrong…I do not admire Putin, yet I regard China as more of a threat. But as much as I think the pump wearer is a freak and also part of the problem, yet I admire his defense of his nation, standing up to a nation that invaded his, he was the one disrespected today and they in our government, should be ashamed and the truth is, and I am sorry to say, USA is becoming isolated…MIGHT is not always ‘right’, and all of a sudden, USA may get to sit and play with all of its nuclear bombs ALONE…I am no sycophant, I am conservative, social conservative, and despised what Biden et al. did to USA the last 4 years and started in Ovomit’s time, and I know right vs wrong…today is and was wrong and when I listen to someone like a Rubio who I respected, now talk a whole load of crap accusing the pump wearer, do these people not realize how foolish and ‘little’ they appear.

They quasi staged this, knowing it was a camera event and attacked that man, as much as I have nothing good to say, they disrespected him, bullied him, and they are the ones who disrespected the OVAL, the WH, and the American people as they play Apprentice and Gong Show in the People’s house. That is what we were treated to today, the Apprentice. Vance showed he is not ready for Prime Time and is a junior…if this were a true situation, Vance then caused this entire disaster in his junior way trying to be relevant. If you listened to his words, they amounted to nothing. But did provoke. I would hope the clarity at which he attacked the pump wearer, he Vance, can too explain his investment in the deadly mRNA and when he did it etc.

And those of you who think Zelensky did wrong here, one person sitting in the WH with near 100 around him, in a hostile environment, with Trump and Vance tag teaming against him, then that is your opinion, I have mine. I laid out my case so debate, but do not smear or attack me. If you have points, lay them out. This is my opinion as I stand here supporting Trump and wishing him success and will work to support him. But he did wrong today, he and his crew, especially those in the WH who handled the diplomacy behind the scenes. This should have never happened. They are playing house. Dolly house. Inept to allow this to happen. Or was this the intent? All along. Was this planned? If not all, some of it? For photo ops? I have realized there are people on the left who are batshit crazy with TDS and now know the same exists on the right.

Come on Mr. President, you can do better than that. I think highly of you. You can ride above the fray. What happened in the oval today was wrong, on all levels. You and Vance and all including the pump wearer derailed. Not good. But you guys attacked him. You also told him to leave? I want you to succeed and end up on Rushmore but not like this. Before long America will have isolated itself. Due to you I am afraid. Your words and threats have taken the Liberal party of Canada in last place of near no party status, now leading the coming PM race by 2 to 3 points and it happened in 6 weeks. Canadians are unified against you. You got to change this posture. Be the agent of change. You can pull back. You are better than that, you can be the leader. America remains one of the greatest nations on earth. One can be strong and demand respect, but it must be earned.

I write here dismayed by the turn of events today in the oval but write really as someone who wants you to succeed, Mr. President! For then the USA succeeds.

Russia was the aggressor Sir, and you do not get the liberty, you nor Vance and the bobbleheads in your cabinet, to rewrite history. America has Ukraine in the position it is in. America’s actions. It is as if they, Ukraine, are being left on an island when the USA took them there. This is really a mess. Bottom line: Ukraine was wrong to demand entrance to NATO for this was a direct perceived threat to Russia (James Baker III assurances to Gorbachev as to no NATO expansion beyond Germany’s Eastern borders were all violated); USA was wrong instigating Ukraine now and also by installing the penis-piano player Zelensky; Russia was wrong by invading Ukraine; USA was very wrong not working to prevent this war in the first place by making the right overtures and tone to assuage Vlad; Biden et al. made a disaster…they did this.

I ask that while we may differ in how we read the unfolding events yet let us be civil and respectful. Let us debate and share, not attack.